Dante Delgado will request disappearance of powers in Veracruz

Mexico.- Dante Delgado, national coordinator of the Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) party, announced that he will request the Senate of the Republic begin with the process of disappearance of powers in the state of Veracruz.

The above after the morning of this Wednesday was arrested Jose Manuel del Rio Virgin, technical secretary of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Lower House of the Congress of the Union, allegedly accused of being involved in the homicide of Remigio Tovar, who was a MC candidate for mayor of the Veracruz municipality of Cazones de Herrera.

In a video uploaded to his official social networks, Delgado Rannauro assured that José Manuel del Río Virgen is a political prisoner of the governor of Veracruz, the morenista Cuitlahuac Garcia Jimenez.

In this sense, the emecista maintained that the apprehension of the technical secretary of the Jucopo is a “direct attack” on the Upper House, as well as on the division of powers and organs of said federal entity.

“I can anticipate that this is an attack on the division of powers and organs in Veracruz, it is an attack on the human dignity of an exceptional person from Veracruz, it is a direct attack on the Senate of the Republic,” he stated.

Dante Delgado ruled that he will ask the senators to investigate the arrest of del Río Virgen so that, if appropriate, they begin with the powers of attorney procedure in Veracruz for having “broken” the order established in the Constitution.

“I will ask the Senate to investigate these outrageous facts so that, if proceeding, we start the procedure for the disappearance of powers for breaking the constitutional order. Veracruz does not deserve a bad government, we Veracruzanos should not tolerate it,” he reported.

Likewise, the national leader of Movimiento Ciudadano accused the Attorney General of the State of Veracruz and its head, Veronica Hernandez Giadans, of political kidnapping and abuse of power, pointing out all the officials involved as “vulgar”.

“This lady (Hernández Giadáns) will have to answer for this political kidnapping, she will have to answer because we are not going to allow the abuse of power or impunity, when it is governed by vulgar officials, without principles and genuine representatives of corruption and unscrupulous. we have events like the one we have come to denounce today”, he pointed out.