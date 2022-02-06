Cuauhtemoc Cardenas – The Financier

The Government of Mexico continues to apply the “same medicine” from previous administrations to combat insecurity that only exacerbates the problem, said Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, a former presidential candidate.

In interview with Processremarked that Mexico has been following the same strategy for decades to combat organized crime “and the only thing we see is that increases the level of crime”.

“What this phenomenon is telling us is that we have to look for other paths (…) both State institutions and academic institutions and organized citizens would have to concur,” he added.

The founder of the PRD highlighted the militarization of security tasks during the current government as a mistake, since the elements in charge of that task, he said, must depend on civilian bodies.

Mexico needs a ‘clean’

The politician highlighted the need to end crime throughout the country, which he called “a cancer.” He also had words for the urgency of ending corruption.

“No one is unaware that there are serious acts of corruption, both small and large, and these issues have to be corrected and cleaned up,” he said in his interview with Proceso.

This is not the first time that the former presidential candidate has criticized the current administration. In May 2021, he declared that the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not leftist.

“I would hardly say that we have a leftist government, no matter how much they say they are leftist”, established in his participation in the Jesús Silva-Herzog Flores Forum, where he gave the conference ‘The future of the left’.

The founder of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) said that AMLO’s government policy is not on the right track. In addition, he elaborated an analysis on the current situation of the country in areas such as security, poverty and how the austerity policy diminishes the quality of life of Mexicans.