Cruz Azul will maintain the same base pending reinforcements

Those led by Juan Reynoso will seek to remain undefeated after two wins and a draw at this start of the tournament.

Blue Cross will head to Lion this Sunday afternoon for the duel on matchday 4 of Clausura 2022 scheduled for tomorrow at 9:05 p.m. (local time) from the Nou Camp Stadium. Among the players available for John Reynoso the last two signings are discarded: Ivan Morales and Angel Romero.

Both footballers are in the process of their work visas, so they are not even registered in the MX League like cement soccer players. Christian Tabó could be added to them, who continues to recover from his physical discomfort and that has prevented him from debuting this semester with the Cruz Azul shirt.

However, the Peruvian coach would already have a ‘type’ eleven until the new faces and footballers who continue to “acclimatize” to the group are incorporated, in the event of Alexander Mayorga or Romulo Oterowho comes from disputing the CONMEBOL qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 with the Venezuelan team.

Hence, Reynoso has a line-up similar to that of previous meetings, where Jesús Corona and the bottom line remain undisputed. Carlos Rodríguez, who has become a revelation at this start with his goalscoring quotas, will be in midfield along with Erik Lira, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero and a freer Uriel Antuna.

With almost no apparent movement in the eleven, Cruz Azul would play against León with the following lineup: Jesús Corona; Adrian Aldrete, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Erik Lira, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna; and Bryan Angle.