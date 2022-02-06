Criticizes «Finch» (2021) by Miguel Sapochnik

Review of the film “Finch” by director Miguel Sapochnik starring Tom Hanks.

A devastating catastrophe has largely wiped out life on Earth. Inventor Finch (Tom Hanks) is one of the few left making his rounds through the ruined world with his dog, but he is aware that his time too is slowly coming to an end as his body is getting weaker. So he decides to build a robot to take his place after his death and take care of the dog. Although the technology is quickly assembled, Finch has a hard time getting the AI ​​to understand his task. What does it mean to be responsible for another person? And what does life really mean?

Recently, Apple TV+ has established itself as a welcome place for science fiction fans. First, the streaming service introduced Foundation, the long-awaited adaptation of the cult series of the same name; this was followed by the alien invasion of Infiltration. This week the provider’s first South Korean production was released with the memory thriller dr brain. And now finch It is already the fourth entry in the genre, in just under a month and a half. Fortunately, the film is also worth watching, even if it only has a broader conception of the genre in common with the three series mentioned above. Also, strictly speaking, it is not an Apple movie, this company only bought the title, which was actually planned for the cinema, to seize the moment and thus significantly expand its still manageable range.

Science fiction icon Isaac Asimov first formulated the three laws of robotics in his 1942 short story run aroundaccording to which a robot:

1.) must not harm a human being.

2.) must obey humans (as long as it doesn’t contradict rule 1).

3.) must protect its own existence (as long as this does not contradict rules 1 and 2).

In finch, to the three known rules is now added a fourth, according to which the robot Jeff must do everything possible to protect the four-legged friend created by Finch. In the first half of the film, it’s mostly those little ideas, sometimes ingenious, sometimes ironic, that move the story forward. At first, Sapochnik relies too much on the tried-and-true mix of robotic slapstick (Jeff learns to walk and trips) and quadrupedal charm (Goodyear looks at the camera with sad dog eyes), while the story’s narrative and thematic potential is barely realized. explode.

For example, shortly after the start of his road trip, the provisionally improvised Jeff sees himself in a mirror. Gustavo Santaolalla’s music emphasizes the relevance of this scene, but then the moment has passed and instead Finch and Jeff are popping popcorn on a red-hot hubcap. This is a nice and humorous moment, which also becomes important later on. But it would have been more exciting if Sapochnik and his screenwriters Craig Luck and Ivor Powell had actually had something to say about the robot’s self-awareness and ego-awareness.

It is debatable whether finch it is suitable as a title to broaden the customer base, the obvious goal of the purchase by Apple. Although Tom Hanks, still an acting heavyweight, is in the spotlight and no expense has been spared on the visual effects, the film has far less in common with what audiences expect from a science flick. fiction these days. It is not a great visual spectacle. From time to time, the story can be a bit more explosive. After all, in a world that has become almost uninhabitable, there is danger at every turn. The fact that there are probably still people who would step over corpses in their will to survive doesn’t help matters.

But these scenes are rare. The focus is not on the outside world, but on the unequal trio of man, dog, and robot. It is clear that three very different ways of life do not always fit together well and that there are certain communication difficulties. In a way, the dog is the center of attention, since the android Jeff is only built thanks to him. At first it is not clear why the animal is so important. In general, finch it is stingy with information at the beginning, it leaves many things unsaid, it breaks down the scenario of a completely destroyed earth to its protagonist. Inevitably, these are very existential questions that revolve around the theme of life. But also about what it means to be human.

These thematic discussions are, of course, common in the science fiction genre. Time and time again, artificial intelligences are used to reflect on human beings. But nevertheless, finch don’t get too intellectual in the process. Director Miguel Sapochnik, who is usually at ease with series, relies mainly on humor and emotion in his second film – his debut Repo Men It was already released in 2010. We see all three in some scenes of comforting beauty. Sometimes it gets funny when the initially clueless Jeff does something wrong again, like a toddler learning to walk, constantly knocking things over and asking his parents questions. The goal is that the robot has to grow up and replace his father when he is gone.

Needless to say, this is sad, and it should be. Although the entertainment factor predominates in the first half, it allows it to become emotional in various aspects later on. This works mostly because of Tom Hanks (Cast Away), who is allowed to be the last bastion of humanity in the inhospitable and desert landscape combining the awkward with the warm in his own inimitable way. None of this is original, and at some points it’s even a bit calculated. But it’s also beautiful: finch makes you believe that even in the darkest of times there is still something worth fighting for and living for. There is a real bond that nothing can harm, you just don’t know in advance whether this bond is with a two-legged or a four-legged creature, with a body of flesh and bone or steel and screws. Because that, as the film teaches, is secondary in the end.

