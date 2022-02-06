Cristiano Ronaldo TAKES OFF HIS CLOTHES and shows his therapy in a cryogenic chamber: VIDEO

The world soccer star is, to his 36 years old, one of the most disciplined athletes out there. As has been commented many times, Cristiano Ronaldo has eating habits, of training and rest, which are so meticulous to the point that only he is able to take them to the letter.

With peculiarities such as not consuming soft drinks or alcohol or never eating fast food”, is that it is understood that CR7 is in such physical condition at his age, thus adding to sports performance you have on a playing field.

For this reason, another great myth is added around him and this is the one that Cristiano usually uses cryogenic chambers to improve the cell recovery in your body and thus avoid injuries, in addition to prolong your athletic fitness.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes off his clothes

To begin with, it must be made clear that if something does good Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to showing off your fitness is showing it to people. And, as in that sense he is a man without hesitation and with a lot of personality, CR7 nor he hesitates and takes off his clothes so that millions of fans admire him. It is part of his being, there is no doubt about this.

For this reason, it is Ronaldo showed himself like this on his social networks, wearing only a men’s bathing suit and sandals, all in order to enter the cryogenic chamber.

And to receive cryotherapy

Currently playing for the Manchester United, Cristiano he does not hesitate to maintain his lifestyle and, above all, to be attentive to every detail of his health.

That is why in addition to food and training at 36 years old, the striker has been adding therapies in a cryogenic chamber for years, which have given him excellent results.

Since his stay at Real Madrid, Cristiano had a small cryotherapy cabin at home, which helped him improve his body’s recovery from muscle or joint injuries.

With these cameras, Cristiano manages to stimulate blood flow in different parts of his body, which helps to avoid fibrillary micro-ruptures or injuries to his joints, among many other benefits.

This is what Cristiano Ronaldo looks like with little clothes and entering the cryogenic chamber.

