Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar celebrate their birthdays and this is how they celebrate them in networks

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar celebrate their birthdays on February 5. Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo meets 37 years and Neymar 30 this February 5, and they were congratulated on social networks both by their clubs and by various soccer and entertainment stars, including Pele.

The Man Utdteam to which he returned Cristiano Ronaldo After many years, he dedicated a simple postcard where he only congratulated “our number 7”.

The publication almost reaches 2 million “likes” and accumulates more than 18 thousand comments on the Manchester United account, which has more than 54 million followers.

While the former World Cup player Pele He uploaded a story on his Instagram account where he goes out with the Portuguese.

And the social networks did not let the birthday of the Portuguese player pass, who continues to mark a milestone in the history of world football with the records he has set, such as being the top scorer in the Champions League with 134, and so they congratulated him:

Neymar and Batman’s congratulations

For his part, the PSG published a video where he celebrates the number birthday Neymar’s 30thwhich has established itself as one of the most important and popular players today.

The video comes with the caption: “Already so many good times together” and summarizes some of the best moments that the Brazilian player has had in the Parisian team. The publication has more than one million 200 thousand reproductions and exceeds 4 thousand comments.

Hired in the summer of 2017 from the Barcelona in exchange for the 222 million euros of his termination clause, Neymarborn in Mogi das Cruzes on February 5, 1992, has had during his four and a half years in Paris moments of light and shadow.

He has played 130 matches with the PSG with stratospheric numbers: 90 goals and 55 assists, and has won all the national titles, including three french leagues and three cupstogether with his colleague Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar took the opportunity to upload to his Instagram stories the congratulations of the people who have mentioned him, but Pelé’s stands out among them.

Until the next BatmanRobert Pattinsoncongratulated him and invited him to see the new installment of the “bat man”, since Neymar is one of the hero’s great fans.