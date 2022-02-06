complete winning and dry numbers last draw

Results of the last draw | The Medellín Lottery awarded great prizes and dry millionaires for all the winning numbers on Friday, February 4, 2022. Find out all the details of the latest Draw No. 4612.

RESULTS! The Grand Prize was awarded to number 1341 of the 338 series. Below you will find all the dry completes.

The Medellin Lottery play your Draw No. 4612 on Friday, February 4 from 23.00 Colombian hours. All the winning numbers will be published as soon as the draw ends. AT THE END OF THE NOTE or in the Official Facebook (CLICK HERE).

The broadcast and the results can be found LIVE and ONLINE on the official Facebook account of the Medellín Lottery (CLICK HERE).

This game is held weekly every Friday, always at the same time. The grand prize is 9,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of smaller prizes for those who match fewer numbers on their ticket.

+ PAST DRAW | Results for Friday, January 28 in the Medellín Lottery

Like all Colombian Lotteries, this draw has a contact method with the organization for greater transparency. They can be found in your official Web site.

Winning numbers and complete results of the Medellín Lottery for the last draw on Friday, February 4

Medellín Lottery: where to watch LIVE and ONLINE the transmission of each draw

The Medellin Lottery draw can be seen LIVE and ONLINE through the Official Facebook of the Medellín Lottery (CLICK HERE).

What is the jackpot and the dry ones in the Medellín Lottery in Colombia?

The jackpot is 9,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of smaller prizes for those who match fewer numbers on their ticket.

Grand Prize $9,000,000,000

Dry Prize $300,000,000

Dry Prize $100,000,000

Dry Prizes $50,000,000

Dry Prizes $20,000,000

Dry Prizes $10,000,000

First three figures of the Major with series $5,000,000

Last three figures of the Ledger with series $5,000,000

Last two figures of the Ledger with series $585,542

Last figure of the Ledger with series $65,060

Major without series $21,000,000

First three figures of the Major without series $43,373

Last three figures of the Major without series $43,373

Last two figures of the Major without series $32,530

Last figure of the Major without series $21,687

Dry Prizes without series $21,687

Medellín Lottery: when is the next draw and what time does it start

The Medellin Lottery draw takes place every Friday starting at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time.