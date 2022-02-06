Community: 10 Weirdest Classes Offered In Greendale

The beloved sitcom Community it ran for six seasons (and no movies…yet) and massively exceeded expectations during its run, retaining its cult status since its finale aired in 2015. The success of Community It’s due, in part, to the bizarre nature of the series, the community college it portrays, and the students who attend its classes.

With a dean who dresses up almost constantly and a seriously creepy school mascot, Greendale Community College might just be the weirdest school on TV. Despite this, the characters seem to love their school, and some continue to study there much longer than it takes to earn a three-year degree. Among the many strange things about Greendale is the number of strange classes that are offered.

10 The sail never goes near the water

Although there are many schools and universities that offer sailing courses, Greendale is located in Colorado, a landlocked state, and classes are held in the university parking lot and not on a body of water.

The class first and only appears in the season one episode “Pottery for Beginners”. The main plot and episode title focus on the pottery class that Jeff, Annie, and Abed attend, but it’s the candle class that the rest of the study group attend that steals the spotlight.

9 Grifting 101 Teaches Students How To Scam People

The titular class of “Grifting 101” is taught by Professor DeSalvo, played by comedian and actor Matt Berry. Greendale’s newest faculty member feels right at home and immediately starts scamming the students, and the university itself, out of their money. Although, what can you expect from a scam teacher?

The episode ends with the Greendale Salvation Committee foiling DeSalvo’s attempt to strip the school of $50,000. DeSalvo is fired by Dean Pelton and the class does not show up again.

8 Ice Cream History Is The Most Popular Class

Ice Cream History certainly sounds like an interesting class but, sadly for Greendale students, one that is massively oversubscribed. This leads the dean to create the “Deans of Hunger”, a competitionInspired by The Hunger Games to determine who will remain in the class and who will have to earn their history credits through a more traditional history course. Ultimately, the study group is unsuccessful and takes History of Europe instead. Unfortunately, this means Ice Cream Story doesn’t appear again.

7 Physical education teaches you everything you need to know to teach physical education

Physical Education, or PEE, is a class dedicated to teaching students how to teach PE, much to the amusement of Troy, who thought extra education was a typo in the course brochure. Much to his annoyance, Troy ends up struggling to complete coursework while Shirley is the star of the class.

This strange, but amusing, class appears as a C-plot in the season four episode “Economics of Marine Biology”, with the A-plot being the Dean’s attempt to convince a wealthy student to attend Greendale, and the B-plot the development of Jeff and Pierce’s friendship.

6 Babies’ language can’t be what it seems, can it?

Baby Talk appears as part of a montage of weird things in Greendale in the season three episode “Curriculum Unavailable”. The montage includes other classes, a human chess match between Dean Pelton and City College’s Dead Spreck, and a party for the 10,000th toilet flush.

None of the study group members seem to have attended Baby Talk, so we don’t see the class again, which leads us to wonder… what does a Baby Talk class consist of? And why wouldn’t Jeff Winger take what is presumably an easy class to pass?

5 Can I Fry That? asks the most important question

Another class listed under “Curriculum Unavailable” is Can I Fry That? This class seems to consist only of students naming a food or any other object to ask if it can be fried. However, the class is not without its difficulties, as a student asks “fries?” and immediately he is told “out!”. As with Baby Talk, this class is only seen as part of the montage. But to be fair, in this case, there isn’t much else to explore with Can I Fry That?

4 Stairs is a step above the other classes

Ladders also appears in the montage shown in “Syllabus Unavailable”. Taught by Professor Albrecht, who introduces the class with the iconic phrase “welcome to Ladders!”, it is unclear what else the class entails.

Ladders appear again later in season six and is one of the weird classes Frankie Dart gets rid of. The Greendale Salvation Committee later overruled this decision. Reintroducing the class, a clearly drunk Professor Albrecht proceeds to climb the ladder at the front of the class, nearly reaching the top before he, and the ladder, fall on the students. One of the injured students is Annie, who says that it was worth it to see Albrecht climb the stairs. It’s not stated whether or not Stairs is ever cut from the syllabus again, but with Frankie’s return to Greendale, we can assume that he probably is.

3 Advanced breath-holding includes the duties

Another class featured in the montage is advanced breath-holding. In this class, the teacher appears to hold his breath for an unknown amount of time, exhaling and announcing “that’s all for today” before telling the students to “read chapter four.”

Which book is the one to read in class, if all the lessons are structured this way, remains a mystery, as we sadly never see advanced breath-holding again. Once again, we wonder why Jeff never took this class with a whiff.

2 Who are they? A critical analysis of the television show “Who’s the boss?” breaks it down

This class, taken by Abed in the season two episode “Competitive Wine Tasting”, is only one of two odd classes shown in this episode. The other is “Introduction to Italian Wines,” which is basically a wine tasting disguised as a class, and while it’s weird, it doesn’t quite make this list on its own.

Who Indeed is a class that offers an in-depth analysis of the television series Who’s The Boss? Taught by Professor Sheffield, played by Stephen Tobolowsky. Professor Sheffield concludes that there is no boss, but Abed suggests that Angela is actually the boss, going as far as reading Sheffield’s entire textbook and presenting her opinion to the class. Sheffield is then forced to accept that, ultimately, yes, Angela is the boss. This sends Sheffield into a meltdown, and he never sees either his class or his teacher again.

1 Nicolas Cage: Good Or Bad? The unanswered question

This study of Nicolas Cage’s movies, and whether he’s a good or bad actor, appears in the season five episode “Introduction to Teaching,” in which Jeff returns to Greendale, this time as a teacher. Nicolas Cage’s class is taught by the recurring character, drama teacher Sean Garrity, who warns Abed that he should be careful studying this, as there is no answer to the question posed.

Later, Garrity asks the students their opinion on Nicolas Cage, Troy says that Cage must be a genius, and Britta proceeds to rant about pop culture. When Abed arrives in class, Garrity tells the other students to give him some space, as she has “overdosed” on Cage movies. Abed then has a nervous breakdown in front of the class and proceeds to act out a series of Cage roles, ending with him climbing onto the desk on all fours and proclaiming that he is a “sexy cat”.