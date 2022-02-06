the british band Coldplayfronted by Chris Martin, announced their next music video and it will be for the song ‘Let Somebody Go’ In collaboration with Selena Gomez, which will see the light next Monday, February 7. It should be noted that since October 2021, both artists premiered the song and it was for Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ album.

Fans speculate that the video will have a movie theme, in which both are the protagonists and will face an alien invasion in what seems to be the end of the world.

We leave you the official music video:

Coldplay and Selena Gomez to release music video for ‘Let Somebody Go’

On the official poster to announce the upcoming single from Coldplay In collaboration with Selena Gomez, ‘Let Somebody Go’you can read the sentence “Everyone is an alien somewhere”, in what appears to be a movie theater. Also this image is in black and white which could add a tone vintage to the music video.

We leave you the official poster of the collaboration:

Coldplay and Selena Gomez. Coldplay and Selena Gomez will premiere music video for ‘Let Somebody Go’. / Photo: Twitter

The music video director for ‘Let Somebody Go’ will be Dave Meyers

On the other hand, the video director for ‘Let Somebody Go’ will be Dave Meyerswho has directed videos for Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, Bilie Eilish Y Kendrick Lamar among others. Likewise, he most recently served as director for My Universefrom the group of k pop South Korean bts Y Coldplay.

The future of Coldplay

‘Let Somebody Go’ will be the second single from Coldplay’s ninth studio album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, released on October 15, 2021. The first single from this album was My Universe In collaboration with btswhich also included the alien theme in the official music video.

On the other hand, a couple of months ago it was revealed that in 2025, the British band will release their last album of their career and they will only focus on giving concerts and presentations. It should be emphasized that Chris Martin revealed that they will continue to collaborate, but their musical catalog will end in that year.