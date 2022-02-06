Citibanamex app fails and drives users crazy; “I need to make a transfer”

Citibanamex has been constantly in the digital conversation due to the announcement of Citigroup’s departure from Mexico.

Users report that not only were they not allowed to enter the app, but that no type of transaction or movement could be generated.

Internet users reported that the application began to crash shortly before noon today.

Users of the Citibanamex digital application report from their personal accounts on social networks, what appears to be a massive failure within your servers in your mobile appsince different Internet users comment that not only did the app stop working, but also that many users are no longer recognized as an active account.

The situation reported during the media today represents a great conflict for consumers, since it is during this weekend that many Mexicans make purchases, make payments and generate transactions, because it is this is a long weekend due to the celebration of February 5, a situation that has put users of this bank on alert.

It is worth mentioning that CM of Citibanamex, within the social network Twitter, was present and affirmed that the app was indeed presenting various inconveniences; however, he pointed out that it would be possible to solve some of the mishaps by using an alternative, and mentions that: “you can go to a branch, ATM, or any of our Correspondents (Oxxo, 7 Eleven, Telecom, etc)”.

We inform that we have technical failures that affect electronic banking and mobile banking. We are working on the solution. As an alternative, you can go to a branch, ATM, or any of our Correspondents (Oxxo, 7 Eleven, Telecom, etc). We will inform you when it is resolved. pic.twitter.com/bpC4iBFxcP — Citibanamex (@Citibanamex) October 4, 2019

It should be noted that so far it is unknown if the app has returned to normal, allowing users to continue with their daily routine; However, various comments have been generated on networks, such as that of @kikewild1973, which exposes the difficult situation that a failure of this type represents, on a pedantic weekend, which states the following: “It can not be possible. That they do not give a clear answer in Citibanamex. And more in these days of increased movement on the bridge. Inept. I still can’t access my app due to a communication error.”

BBVA takes advantage of the fall of Citibanamex

As a result of the fall of the mobile application of the Citibanamex bank, various users are looking for viable solutions, since they comment that situations such as the one indicated put consumers at risk, because most of them are left without financial solvency, as exemplified by the tweeter, @aspesystem, who turns to other banks looking for a solution, opportunity that the BBVA CM did not misswho quickly responded, demonstrating the importance of following up on comments generated by consumers on networks.

Hello Hector, good afternoon. Could you tell us if you are interested in porting your payroll to us, please? Remember that all interactions in this conversation must be with the verified account (with the blue tick). LEBV — BBVA Mexico Responds (@BBVARe_mx) October 4, 2019

The comment generated by the digital representative of BBVA, puts on the table the importance of the conversations generated by the users and exposes the effectiveness of following up on all the situations that arise, since users understand in this way to generate an organic feeling of empathy with the brand, because the communities of Internet users are extremely susceptible to the reactions of the firms in digital media.

