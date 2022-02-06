Cinefilia in crisis: “auteur” cinema moves away from theaters

On Thursday, “Parallel Mothers” opened in a handful of theaters. A total of 32 theaters throughout the country (for reference, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiered in 629 theaters) screened, two weeks before its premiere on Netflix, Pedro Almodóvar’s new film (including the Cinema complex de La Plata), despite the fact that the Spanish filmmaker has been one of the favorites of the Argentine public for decades, despite his aroma of an Oscar candidate.

From now on, Netflix is ​​betting on a reduced release of the film, and imposes conditions, but that is not the whole story: in the midst of a squared crisis, a pandemic crisis that multiplies the reduction in viewers in theaters, theaters give every once again screen to youth bets; Curiously, the so-called “auteur cinema”, increasingly relegated to the big screen, takes refuge on platforms.

The trend is not new, but recent numbers seem to confirm the resurgence of this relegation of a certain cinema, of renowned filmmakers: despite being a trend on “Film Twitter”, despite dozens of criticisms and applause, the latest film by Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” sold 11,000 tickets in its opening weekend (word of mouth added 4,000 more for the week); Released during the same weekend, Guillermo del Toro’s new film, “The Alley of Lost Souls”, had the same fate (10,500 tickets during the first weekend, and some more later this week).

Last weekend he highlighted what filmmakers of name, tradition and Argentine “fans” such as Wes Anderson, Steven Spielberg and Woody Allen had already shown: “The French Chronicle”, by Wes Anderson, sold more than 36 thousand tickets, “ Love without barriers”, by Steven Spielberg, filmmaker of popular cinema (what they call “accessible”), 14 thousand, “Rifkin’s Festival”, the latest from Woody, 8 thousand.

With these figures, the disappearance of auteur cinema from the commercial billboard seems imminent: certainly the death of cinema has been decreed so many times that it is a worthless prophecy, but it seems clear that its destiny seems to be screenings at festivals and special events , or in a handful of dedicated rooms.

And on the platforms: “auteur” cinema (an ambiguous category, to be sure) left the theaters for a while now to premiere on the new on-demand services, which thus achieve resounding premieres and prizes to attract new subscribers. This year alone, “Fue la mano de Dios” was released on the small screen without going to theaters, the new film by the Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino (a Maradonian film, moreover, that would undoubtedly have attracted the Argentine audience); “The Tender Bar”, George Clooney’s latest film; “The Dark Daughter”, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut feature which will seek awards, Jane Campion’s latest, “The Power of the Dog”; and Joel Coen’s “Macbeth”. The last one by Adam McKay had a limited outing, the commented “Don’t look up”, and now, Almodóvar.

More: Disney relegated the last three Pixar releases (“Soul”, “Luca” and the imminent “Red”) to its Disney+ platform, perhaps to generate an increase in subscriptions, although the studio suspects that the animation division of Disney wants to take away their prominence (yes, “Mulan”, “Encanto” and “Raya” did reach theaters).

to the small screen

The aforementioned box office numbers seem to fuel the distrust of studios for releasing their films in theaters. But Pixar? A studio with a great track record in box offices around the world, converted into a film production company for the small screen. The studios are clear that it is better to show certain films that dominate the conversation due to their “aura” (from Sorrentino to Pixar) on their platforms, where the next audiovisual war is already taking place.

It is not a one-sided move, however. The high risk at the box office of certain medium-sized cinemas (that space where films of forgotten genres such as romantic comedy, renowned filmmakers and trajectory and other films postponed in the era of franchises and nostalgia converge) has generated that the majority of classic Hollywood studios have begun to move away from more authorial projects: at most, they bring a big name closer to one of their retromaniacal intellectual properties (examples range from Denis Villeneuve, with his versions of “Blade Runner” and “Dune”, to the recently Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao, who directed the failed “Eternals” for Marvel, a studio that even tried to tempt Lucrecia Martel).

Given this panorama, there are not a few filmmakers from the old cinema who forge alliances with the platforms, who in pursuit of establishing themselves and pursuing prestige are willing to take some risks: Scorsese filmed “The Irishman” for Netflix and his next project, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, will be released by Apple, which has just released the latest Joel Coen; Guillermo del Toro prepares “Pinocchio” for Netflix; Almodóvar and Sorrentino did not film for Netflix, but they did sign with the company for international distribution of their films. Woody, who has had a hard time financing his cinema, had signed with Amazon before the scandal over the alleged abuse of his daughter caused the end of that contract. Various creators, from Adam McKay to Lucía Puenzo, even switched to the series format, where they do not have the same control over production due to the need to shoot between eight and ten hours of fiction in what it takes to make a feature film.

The studios bet on franchises; the filmmakers, for the platforms

Everyone is gradually joining the screen that the pandemic has finished installing: television. The technological improvements of home technology and the comfort of the armchair were added to the closing of theaters at a key moment, with an explosion in the supply of series and movies just a click away, at affordable prices. How many people will go to the cinema to see Almodóvar’s, if it premieres soon on Netflix? The imminence of that premiere on TV is a kind of condemnation of his box office performance.

And there is also another consequence to this tide of simultaneous releases on various platforms: nobody knows, the films are lost in a sea of ​​content and everything is the same, a Danish series and an auteur film. Disorder, chaos, critics losing courage, Twitter opinions trending about movies no one sees, viewers subjected to marketing campaigns that install “the movie to see”. The film canon dissolves into thin air.