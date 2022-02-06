Checo Pérez made Red Bull stronger; They must fight for the constructors’ championship

This was stated by Jonathan Wheatley, team director, who for the 2022 season justifies the signing of the Mexican as the best option available to fight for both crowns in F1

Red Bull sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley, assured that the hiring of Checo Pérez with the Austrian team was given with the aim of fighting for the constructors’ championshipa title that they fought for until the penultimate race of the season and that ended up being won by the Mercedes team.

Checo Pérez and Mac Verstappen, a duo that will repeat at Red Bull to defend the drivers’ championship and go for the constructors’ championship that eluded them in 2021. Getty

Wheatley acknowledged that the Milton Keynes-based team decided to change its philosophy of supporting its drivers from its driver academy, so they considered that Checo Pérez has the profile they required and that he help Max Verstappen on the track.

“We wanted to win the constructors’ championship and for that we need both drivers to join the fight. Sergio Pérez gave us this because he is a very experienced driver. We had a very different approach with him,” he said in an interview for the Jack Threlfall Show.

The manager mentioned that Checo Pérez gave them a vision that they did not find with Alex Albon, nor Pierre Gaslywho were predecessors of the Tapatío in said seat and failed to meet expectations at their first opportunity.

In addition, he wants Checo to be able to demonstrate his speed in 2022 and after a year of adaptation with Red Bull.

“Experienced drivers know what to focus on, they know what will make them faster. Checo is also incredibly good at it and I hope he has a car that shows the true speed of him this season,” he stated.

“You need both drivers there. I think what Checo brings with him and brings to the team is this body of experience. It makes us stronger,” he added.

The director compared the work that Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez have done with the duo that four-time world champion Sebastián Vettel and Mark Webber made up in the past. “In the past we brought in a very experienced driver like Mark Webber. It just made us stronger because we learned something from him. He was also able to learn from us and that made him better.”