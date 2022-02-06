Cepeda is honest about how hate on networks has affected his mental health: “I have considered going to the psychologist”

life smiles at Luis Cepeda professionally and also personally. The Galician singer just released his new single just a few weeks ago, One more daywhich will be part of his album Sempiterno, which will arrive in 2022. “I have more desire to do live than to release an albumI need to have contact with people”, he explained during his interview in yu Music.

Furthermore, his relationship with andrea dallmau It is also a source of happiness for the artist, who after a few years single, seems to be in love again. A few days ago, we could see them showing off his love on the influencer’s birthday.

However, this success is not accompanied by a good moment of mental health for Cepeda. There are many criticism he has received since he confirmed his courtship with the influencer and those bad comments have ended in an untenable situation for him, who is now considering asking for professional help.

The focus of these criticisms is none other than the age difference that exists between Cepeda and his new girlfriend: almost 13 years apart (She is 20 and he will be 33 in 2022).

A bad moment for Luis Cepeda

Due to this bad moment, the former triumphant wanted to be honest on his social networks about how he is living these moments and what is going through his head after receiving so many bad comments about him: “Mentally I am regular and I am learning that mental health is the most important thing”, he began by saying in a direct on his Instagram account.

Cepeda has admitted feeling that for four or five months he has felt “astray from life”, something that has led him to get away from his friends and start going out almost every weekend. “I’ve been sick these four days and I’ve realized that I have to stop. Sometimes the shield we carry, the shell that seems indestructible, breaks… That shell breaks and you don’t know until you give yourself the shit And thank God I have people around me who tell me, “explained the singer.

The age difference with Andrea Dalmau

After this, the singer has not ignored the comments he has received due to the age difference with his partner and has exploded against his haters: “I’m not a pederast, I like people, whether you are 20, 30 or 40 years old, peel it off. I’ve had girlfriends my age, 32, 28, 25 and now 20,” the singer reiterated.

“Making it go viral that I follow a pattern is going to hurt, because there are people who no longer listen to me because of that. I deserve it? I don’t know, I don’t know how to explain it. I have considered going to the psychologist to manage all this”, the artist pointed out.

He has also talked about how these generalized comments have affected his musical career: “There are people who are, and thanks for being, and people who have left thanks to ‘hate’, that today ‘hate’ is fashionable. People who no longer listen to you because of the ‘hate’, because of viral tweets, because of nonsense they say about you and because of stories that are not invented, but that transcend beyond reality. You can’t conceive of people leaving your side for nonsense like thiswhen they could be enjoying your music and not thinking that you are a real asshole because of people who have problems, ”Cepeda concluded in his Instagram direct.

New music for 2022

Still, not everything is bad in his life. Luis Cepeda He also recalled, to the relief of his followers, that this year we can enjoy your new music. “The songs that are coming now are super strong, they are super heavy. They are pop rock, but gas. You are going to enjoy yourself very much. I love you very much and don’t go away because of nonsense on Twitter. Just that﻿”, he said goodbye.