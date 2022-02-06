Celebrities with extravagant beauty treatments

From bird droppings, blood and other substances used in cosmetics with the promise of caring for the skin and even disappearing the signs of aging. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston are some of those who have undergone these techniques with results that are obvious.

The eternal “Rachel Green” of the series Friends, is praised for her impeccable appearance at 52 years of age. In addition to a healthy diet and her exercise routine, Aniston uses a vibrating tool made of 24-carat gold to sculpt her face, one of the most sought after on screen.

According to Brad Pitt’s ex, it is a head in the form of “T” from the Jillian Dempsey brand, which massages the skin with 8,000 microvibrations per minute to stimulate facial muscles and reduce eye bags and wrinkles. “It feels so good to put oil on your face and just roll,” she told InStyle.

Victoria Beckham looks radiant at 47 years old. The former Spice Girl is a sucker for cosmetic treatments, and one of the weirdest ones she follows uses bird droppings. This substance is supposed to stimulate collagen production, but it also shrinks pores and removes impurities on the face.

This treatment, to which her husband, the former soccer player and one of the most handsome men in entertainment, David Beckham, would also have joined, consists of applying a cream made with nightingale excrement, which has also helped reduce the acne that the singer and designer has suffered since adolescence.

Kim Kardashian is a fan of cosmetic treatments and does not hesitate to try each of the skincare trends. The socialite and businesswoman has confessed her pleasure in trying new products for her routine. “I love trying new beauty products but some that I will never give up on… I use products that work together and I really see results,” the reality star said.

The “Vampire Facial” is nothing more than a treatment that promises to restore the freshness of the skin thanks to a platelet-rich plasma mask that is combined with the microdermabrasion technique. This, experts explained, helps renew skin cells.

The laser capable of producing collagen, another of the most popular treatments among celebrities, can rejuvenate up to five years for each session. As the experts explained to Despierta América on Univisión, this technique reduces elastin, which makes the muscle that falls due to gravity itself smaller, lifts and reduces expression lines. It is a laser that does not touch the skin and stimulates the production of collagen that is lost after 35 years of age in women.