Celebrities who have lost a child

John Travolta

The “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever” actor lost his first-born son Jett, just 16 years old, suddenly on one of his Christmas vacations in the Bahamas. The cause was an attack derived from Kawasaki syndrome, a disease in which the immune system attacks blood vessels by mistake, which his son suffered from when he was two years old.

Sylvester Stallone

The 75-year-old actor lost his first child on July 13, 2012, due to a heart attack. Sage Satallone passed away at the age of 36 due to a blockage in the arteries. Stallone’s son tried to make an artistic career away from him because he did not want to live in his shadow.

Mike Tyson

The former American boxer experienced one of the most shocking tragedies of his life in 2009, when his four-year-old daughter died after an accident at his home in Arizona. Exodus Tyson was found by her seven-year-old brother tied by the neck to a cable from an exercise machine and although they did everything possible to revive her, she died 24 hours after the events. Police declared the girl’s descent a “tragic accident.”

Gloria Trevi

A dark chapter in the life of singer Gloria Trevi was when she was fleeing from Mexican justice with her former manager, Sergio Andrade. In October 1999, Trevi gave birth to a little girl named Ana Dalay, a month later the girl would die of still unknown causes. Trevi has mentioned in different interviews that her daughter was delivered dead with purple lips and a pale appearance. So far, the body of the little girl has not been found, something that makes Trevi sad for not having a place to cry for her.

Lydia Avila

It has been 12 years since Lidia Ávila experienced the loss of her first daughter Sofía, who died at 6 months of age due to a problem in her intestines. The OV7 has remembered her daughter on social networks last year, because she has shared a video in which she claimed that she no longer cried her death but she smiled at her because she still remembered her alive in mind and heart.

Silvia Pinal

The Mexican film diva suffered 40 years ago the loss of her 19-year-old daughter Viridiana Alatriste, daughter of the marriage between her and film producer Gustavo Alatriste. Viridiana had a car accident from which she did not come out alive. In the series “Silvia Pinal, in front of you” it is said that Viridiana was at a party where the last performance of the play in which she participated was being held. When fighting with her boyfriend, Jaime Garza, she angrily left the place in her car that lost control in a ravine in Mexico City. She fights that Garza himself denied.

Ferdinand Valencia

The actor from soap operas such as “Overcome the Past” and “Simplemente María” lost his three-month-old son due to meningitis in 2019. Ferdinando mentioned that there was medical negligence in this case because he assured that they administered a drug that was not the right one for the bacteria that the little one had.

Sinead O’Connor

Singer Sinéad O’Connor started the year with unfortunate news, as her 17-year-old son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, was found dead. He was reported missing after he escaped from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin while being admitted for psychiatric help for attempted suicide.

The young man managed to take his own life, and his mother wrote a message dedicated to her son and his audience on social networks. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his anguish earthly today and is now with God. May he rest in peace today and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much,” he wrote on his Twitter.

Michael Madsen

Hudson Madsen, the eldest son of actor Michael Madsen and DeAnna Madsen, has died at age 26, the family confirmed in a statement on January 25. According to the first police reports, the young man took his life with a shot to the head.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief over the loss of Hudson. The memory of him and the light of him will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time,” the family said.

The actor’s son, who was also the godson of the famous film director Quentin Tarantino, lived in Hawaii with his wife Carlie. According to People, the couple moved in 2019.



