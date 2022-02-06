Cassie’s “stigma” in ‘Euphoria’: Can a nudity mark an actress’s career forever? | Present

The premiere of the second season of euphoria Not only has it managed to break audience records on HBO Max with the broadcast of each new episode, it has also once again demonstrated its ability to promote all kinds of conversations in public opinion. The latter has been driven by actress Sidney Sweeney, who has made Cassie one of the most complex and discussed characters in fiction. However, the 24-year-old interpreter has wanted to take advantage of the impact of her multiple erotic scenes in the series to denounce the stale prejudices that continue to exist in Hollywood regarding nudity. “When a boy has a sex scene or shows his body, he continues to win prizes and receive compliments, but when a girl does it, it is completely different,” the young woman recalled in The Independent, ratifying the existence of “a stigma against actresses who take off their clothes on screen”. A lament that has reopened the debate regarding the sexist dynamics of the entertainment industry and the professional pigeonholing that, in the times of a cyberspace that never forgets, can mean for any actress to strip off her clothes in front of the camera.

The words of Sidney Sweeney, one of the great revelations of recent Hollywood, are born precisely from the unease caused by the fact that his work in euphoria be overshadowed by the impact of the intimate scenes. “It’s something that has bothered me for a while. I am very proud of my work on the series, I think it was a great performance. But nobody talks about it because I get naked, ”explains the actress, who has found another of her most recent works, the acclaimed series The White Lotus, recognition previously denied. “When I made The White Lotus Suddenly all the critics started paying attention to me. People love me. They wonder, ‘My God, what’s he going to do next?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t you see it in euphoria? Didn’t you see it on The Handmaid’s Tale?”.

The list of actresses who have publicly regretted appearing naked on screen is as long as Hollywood itself. From Helen Mirren and Sharon Stone to Eva Green, through a Nicole Kidman who felt “humiliated and devastated” during the filming of Big Little Lies or Mary-Louise Parker, who regrets having agreed to show her breasts in the series Weeds “Knowing that on the net I would find the headline ‘Mary-Louise Parker shows off her big nipples’. Even one of the most unforgettable nudes in the history of cinema, that of Kate Winslet in titanica, has been called into question by the actress herself, who blamed her “youth and insecurity” for having agreed to it. Natalie Portman, for her part, has confessed that she will never again show herself as God brought her into the world due to the media echo caused by her nude in Hotel Chevalier: “It was really depressing that every review about the movie spent half of it talking about my nudity.” Megan Fox, a newly minted erotic icon, summed up her refusal with another blunt statement – ​​“with the Internet these images now live forever” – and Keira Knightley refuses to shoot intimate scenes again, fed up with the “male gaze”.

In the case of Sidney Sweeney, the one from Washington confirmed “having been more aware of her nudity” during the filming of the new batch of episodes of the teen series. She has no reason. It is enough to do a quick search in any Internet search engine to find hundreds of web pages, within the reach of a single click, that compile and break down each frame of the sequences in which the young woman appears without clothes. She also wanted to dedicate a few words to the creator of euphoria, Sam Levinson, whom he discharged from any responsibility stating that he had never pushed her to shoot a nudity scene against her will. “There are times when Cassie should be shirtless. [según el guion], but I told him that I did not think it was necessary to do so. And he was like, ‘Okay, we don’t need them.’

Is the young woman right when it comes to denouncing the double standard in relation to the stigma faced by men and women when they get naked on screen? The question is difficult to answer since, unlike in the female case, there are very few renowned actors who have agreed to show their attributes on screen. And when it happens, as it does with Ray Liotta in Corrupt Lieutenant or Michael Fassbender in shame, the historically macho Internet erotic content pages do not even bother to collect them. In recent decades, only stars like Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) or Kate Winslet (The reader) They have managed to win a statuette for the best actress in films in which they had to take off their clothes. As for the opposite gender, precisely this awards season can mark a before and after, since two of the contenders for the award, Benedict Cumberbatch and Bradley Cooper, appear nude in the power of the dog Y The alley of lost souls, respectively.

On television, the examples have multiplied in recent months thanks to platforms of streaming less creatively constrained than mainstream ones and far less dependent on advertiser approval. This is demonstrated by Paul Mescal in Normal peopleOscar Issac in scenes of a marriageSteve Zahn in The White LotusAnsel Pierce in euphoria or the most recent case –prosthetic penis through– of Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy. So much so that media such as the Wall Street Journal They already describe this trend as “the golden age” of male nudity in Hollywood. “They represent a cosmic rebalancing of the scales as the entertainment industry tries to tackle its sexism,” says journalist Ellen Gamerman.

euphoria has not only taken the witness of Game of Thrones As HBO’s most commented and celebrated fiction, it has also reopened the debate on hypersexualization that aroused so many headlines during its broadcast, the series based on the books by George RR Martin. One of the most notorious controversies was the one starring Emilia Clarke, who gave life to Daenerys Targaryen and appeared without clothes in a good number of episodes of the first seasons. As the British confessed, nudity was not stipulated in the contract and she denounced having suffered pressure to agree to perform “terrifying” scenes. “I have had several discussions on set. For example, if I refused to take off the sheet, they would tell me, ‘You don’t want to disappoint the fans of the series,’” she revealed in a podcast interview.

The free nature of female nudity in HBO fiction was the subject of controversy until it almost disappeared in recent seasons. For Carice Van Houten, who played Melisandre, the reason for the decrease was none other than social movements such as #MeToo and the “environmental change” that emerged in the industry regarding this type of sequence. Whoever put herself in the skin of the wild Osha, the interpreter of Spanish origin Natalia Tena, considered that it was “very unfair” that all the actresses of Game of Thrones “They had to show their boobs” and asked that men also have to show their sexual attributes in front of the camera.

Such was the media impact of her nudes that Emilia Clarke, longing to “be known for her work and not for her breasts”, was forced to reject her leading role in 50 shades of gray for fear of being pigeonholed for life. “I undressed a long time ago in Game of Thrones and, since I’m a woman, they just keep asking me about it,” she said. The Hollywood Reporter“for me it is very annoying and I am very tired, because I did it for the character’s demands, not for any guy to examine my boobs”.