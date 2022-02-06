Carlos Cuadras warns Jesse Rodríguez: I’m going to give him his medicine

Erika Montoya

Mexico City / 03.02.2022 17:00:35





Carlos Cuadras knows that this weekend may be the last time he has the opportunity to go for a world championship and that is why regardless of the change of rival, with new characteristics, they will prevent him from taking the fight to the last consequences for the vacant World Boxing Council super flyweight title.

This Saturday in Phoenix, the 33-year-old fighter will face Texan Jesse Rodríguez, who was the replacement rival after Thai Srinsaket Sor Rungvisai tested positive for coronavirus.

“During the fight my experience will be seen. I have seen little of Jesse, but he is a great fighter. SI’ll be careful, but that night I’m going to give him his medicine. Expect the best of me, I hope Jesse comes in well trained so he doesn’t fall over later.. I will always give my best like I do in every fight”, he said during the last press conference where he met his rival.

“The problem is not the size, I normally walk in 130, but I feel that being in this division will be a great performance. It is my moment, I was born to show off. A star will be born tonight“, sentenced Jessie Rodríguez, a 22-year-old fighter who has a record of 14-0 with 10 knockouts.

SFRM

