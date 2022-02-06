Cara Delevingne and her fluid love

Cara Delevingne is a model and actress who has broken canons not only in the fashion industry but also in matters of the heart. With her peculiar attractiveness, in which bushy eyebrows stand out, the 29-year-old British – who became a supermodel at 17 – gave way to new definitions of beauty; and with her way of living her love relationships, she has become a standard-bearer of the queer movement.

Cara has been seen this past weekend kissing passionately with her friend Sienna Miller. The two were in the popular Temple Bar in New York accompanied by other people. As she published Page Six, a witness assured that the two actresses were at a table at the back of the premises during Friday night and that their attitude led one to think that “they were together”. However, the same source pointed out that during the evening Sienna would have also kissed another boy at the table. Cara’s sister, Poppy, was also there, as was the model’s dog.

Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller, friends for years, walking hand in hand in London in 2014 ©GTRESONLINE

Cara and Sienna have been friends for years. And it is not the first time that a kiss from him makes headlines, because at the 2013 Met gala they already starred in one. They have also been photographed hand in hand on numerous occasions. The news published by Page Six It only fuels rumors about a possible relationship between the two. A few months ago they attended a Knicks game together and the photos circulated through the networks at breakneck speed.

“They are like fluid friends,” notes the publication. The fluid or liquid love concept represents a new way of relating, of showing affection or affection, it means that love is not static but flexible, it changes and adapts. Cara, who perfectly embodies that concept, is a clear example of this way of loving. It is common to see her hand in hand with both male and female friends and she has no problem kissing them on the lips if she feels like it.

Cara Delevingne with one of her last couples, Ashley Benson, in 2019 GTRES

It should be remembered that Delevingne, who was one of the muses and models sponsored by designer Karl Lagerfeld, declared herself pansexual after a difficult youth: “Growing up queer made me isolate myself and it was difficult to manage at times (…). My sisters went out of their way to be there for me, but it was something I had to go through to really know who I was. I’m still on that journey and will be for the rest of my life.”

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne was born on August 12, 1992. She is the daughter of Charles Delevingne, an English property developer, and Pandora Anne Stevens. She has two older sisters, Chloe and Poppy Delevingne. Cara’s godfather is Nicholas Coleridge, president of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and editorial director of Condé Nast until 2019. Her godmother is the famous actress Joan Collins.

Delevingne has mostly had romantic relationships with women; the last recognized, with the singer Halsey

Models Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber at the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement protest in Los Angeles GTRES

Cara has recognized that growing up in a very “conservative” environment and not too tolerant of sexual orientations considered minority did not help either. This situation led her to feel a deep “disgust” with herself. “I grew up in a very traditional and conservative house. I didn’t know anyone who was gay at the time and there was a time when I wasn’t even aware of my own internal homophobia. The idea of ​​having partners of the same sex seemed somewhat unpleasant to me. And I ended up living that unpleasantness with myself, ”she revealed in March 2021 on the Gwyneth Paltrow podcast.

Overcome that internal struggle that plunged her into depression, Cara has left that anxiety behind and lives her relationships as she pleases. For this reason, she often becomes the protagonist of the gossip press. A year ago, in February 2021, the media caught her kissing Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith.

With another of her friends, Paris Jackson, in 2018 Getty

Delevingne has mostly had romantic relationships with women. The last recognized, with the singer Halsey. He had previously been dating Ashely Benson for two years, with whom he broke up in May 2020. And before that with Michelle Rodríguez, Rita Ora, St. Vincent… The model has also pampered herself with great close friends such as Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, Miley Cirus, Paris Jackson… But she has also had relationships with men. In fact, one of the first romances that she was known for was with the singer Harry Styles. She also dated Gaz Beadle and singer Jake Bugg.