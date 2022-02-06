Canelo Álvarez thinks he can beat Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua

Midtime Editorial

The sporting successes he has achieved Saul “Canelo” Alvarez They spend a lot of time because of their discipline and mental issues, which have helped them to achieve unify the titles in the super middleweight division; However, his confidence seems to have no limits, since looks unbeatable and believe you can beat heavyweight figures as they are: Oleksandr Usyk Y Anthony Joshua.

These revelations were made known by Eddie Hearnpromoter of match room, who revealed part of the thinking of the Mexican boxer; It is worth mentioning that the British has worked with the Cinnamon promoting their latest contests.

“He thinks he is completely unbeatable, and believes he can beat Usyk. He thinks he can beat Anthony Joshua, that’s just their mentality. He is so good, possibly the best fighter I have seen up close, but even across the generations,” the Briton told The MMA Hour.

Eddie Hearn noted that he is delighted with what he has seen of the Canelo Alvarez in recent months, so his wish is to be able to continue promoting his fights, as it should be remembered that the man from Guadalajara is currently a free agent.

“I don’t want to sound like a fanatic, but if we can get his signature for a couple of fights I’d be delighted”, added the European.

What’s next for Canelo Álvarez?

It is expected that in the next few days the Cinnamon announce his next rival for the month of May, where he is expected to be Ilunga Makabu in the cruise division, because the Mexican wants to win a fourth title in a different division.