Can Jennifer Lopez save the romantic comedy?
LOS ANGELES — Of course the fireplace is lit at Jennifer Lopez’s house. It’s a rainy day, just a week before Christmas, and their Spanish-style estate in Bel-Air is decorated as you’d expect: pine garlands strewn around the fireplace, orange roses on the coffee table, and a Christmas tree. professionally trimmed in room.
It’s like a page from a Restoration Hardware catalog, including our celebrity, dressed in the couture version of a work-from-home uniform: chunky beige sweater, cream joggers, and shiny Timberland boots. She wears her hair in a bun and a touch of makeup highlights her impossibly hydrated skin. The gigantic diamond earrings that she wears in her ears are the only real sign that she is one of the most famous women on the planet.
That leads us to wonder if something happens by chance in the life of Jennifer Lopez. It’s a question to ponder, especially after her new boyfriend, Ben Affleck, shows up to kiss her and have a whispered conversation with her near a giant gingerbread house with the words “Affleck Lopez Family.”
This is, after all, a woman who has successfully navigated the treacherous waters of fame for nearly three decades, enduring round after round of romances and public breakups, reinventing herself from dancer to singer, then actress to producer. At her 52nd birthday, a time when female stars often find themselves in a sexist, anti-aging Hollywood purgatory, Lopez seems more relevant than ever.
His new film, the sparkling romantic comedy Marry me, whose release has been significantly delayed by the pandemic, hits theaters and the Peacock streaming service this Valentine’s weekend. In it, Lopez plays a JLo-like superstar who tries to lead a love life amidst the trappings of superfame. (Does it ring a bell?). She will play another girlfriend in Shotgun Weddingwhich will be released this summer, before changing dresses for a role as a deadly assassin in the next Netflix film The Motherwhich was scheduled to finish shooting in the Canary Islands after the Christmas holidays.
At some point, the streaming service, which last year signed a multiyear deal with Lopez’s company, Nuyorican Productions, will also release a documentary chronicling the year he turned 50 and all his disparate worlds came together: the legitimate recognition for his performance in Wall Street Scammers (earned his second Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award nomination), his 2019 international concert tour, and the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. movies, music and fashion started to happen,” he said.
Marry me, which Lopez began working on years ago with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, her former agent turned producing partner, is in a way an explanation of what it’s like to exist in the Lopez spotlight, something she calls “a very specific life.” It’s also a tightrope balancing act, a bid to revive a genre that has been left for dead, both by the studio system and by the rom-com stars of the past.
For Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez’s decision to go from Wall Street Scammerswhich increased her reputation as a serious actress, to Marry mewhich aligns more with her earlier success as a hardcore rom-com actress (Dream of love, Wedding expert), It makes a lot of sense. “We loved doing Wall Street Scammers, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only thing we should do,” he said. “I had the opportunity to pull back the curtain and make a film about what it’s like to live and love in a glass bubble, to have your mistakes amplified and crucified on all platforms and ultimately find your way through it. Add to that the ability to produce and perform a soundtrack to that journey, and we’d be fools not to do it.”
In Marry meLopez plays Kat Valdez, a global pop star who intends to marry her boyfriend, also a global sensation (played by Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma), before millions of fans in a televised act. Moments before the big “I do,” Valdez finds out he’s been cheating on her, calls off the ceremony while she’s onstage, and opts to marry a poor devil in the audience (Owen Wilson) holding a sign that reads Marry me. It’s like a mix of The bodyguard Y Notting Hillwith soundtrack by Lopez.
The film is a frothy pop fantasy and a glimpse into a life few are lucky enough to lead. Any obsessive Lopez fan will surely examine her closely for clues to the actress’s own psyche, specifically how lonely it can be to be on top, where the refuge of entitlement can be like a cage. And they won’t be wrong.
Lopez recalled filming a scene in which her character returns home after the televised wedding ceremony falls apart, exhausted and still in her wedding dress. She turns on Jimmy Fallon’s show, only to see him insult her during her late-night monologue, and begins to cry. It’s a hint of vulnerability that Lopez doesn’t usually show and that took the actress a while to achieve.
“When you’ve been burned a few times, you realize it and say, ‘I have to be careful.’ If things go too deep and you bring them out into the open, someone can step on your heart,” she said, adding a swear word.
The film’s director, Kat Coiro, admires Lopez’s quest for perfection. “There is a choreography even in her performance,” she said. However, for the scene to work, Coiro asked him to repeat it several times to break that veneer. The result is real, or as real as Lopez allows himself to be.
“I had to remind myself that this movie was a safe place to let those feelings out,” said Lopez, sitting in front of the garlanded fireplace. “They are making fun of me, that hurts. My instinct was to act like it wasn’t.”
Lopez has spent decades trying to find that balance between what the public wants from her and what she is willing to give them. She still likes to do fan meetings after concerts. Coiro, for her part, was surprised by the time she was willing to dedicate to them.
“It’s so ubiquitous that sometimes it’s not given the credit it deserves,” the director said. “I think there is something of that in this movie.” When Kat Valdez “talks about never winning an award, I think it was a true-to-life moment,” Coiro continued. “She has a track record. She has fans like nobody else, and because of that high profile she is sometimes not seen in a certain way.”
Despite the barriers, public perception is something Lopez continues to struggle to understand.
“You just want to sing and dance and act,” says Lopez. “All this comes with something that you have to learn to manage: have that public life, that artistic life and then your private life. What you want is to have a normal life, like any other person, ”she added, then paused. “Everything is analyzed under the magnifying glass.”
Lopez had just told me this when Affleck showed up. “Hi, baby,” she told him. The two set the internet ablaze last year when they rekindled their relationship from 19 years ago, a relationship so extraordinary at the time that it single-handedly fueled tabloid culture with the couple’s glamorous — and highly public — encounters. (Rewatch Lopez’s infamous 2002 video “Jenny from the Block” to see Affleck kissing her bikini-clad butt as they sunbathe on a yacht.) With a backpack slung over her shoulder, she interrupted the interview to lead her into the other room. They came back ten minutes later, to hug, kiss and whisper “I love you” in each other’s ears. “Very well, my love, I’ll see you later,” he said before running off.
It was a peculiar moment. It was planned? Spontaneous? My requests to speak with Affleck had been denied, but here he was, the boyfriend diligently sharing words of encouragement with the press.
I asked Lopez about the conversations the two had before rekindling a romance that had previously scuttled two movies and put their respective careers in jeopardy. (a dangerous relationship and the later Single father crashed at its premiere, partly due to relationship turbulence). Had they thought about how to handle the media frenzy that would accompany such a union?
“I’d say we learned our lesson the first time,” he said with a sigh.
And what is that lesson?
“That we should keep it as something sacred,” he added. “You have to do what makes you feel good at all times. But at the same time, you learn from the past, the second time you do things better. There is a part where, yes, we are together. But there is a part that is about not being as open as when we were so young and in love many years ago.
And what about everything he shared with the public during his four-year relationship with former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, from the constant presence on the red carpet to the intimate Instagram photos with their respective children? The two even tried to buy the New York Mets in 2020, only to lose out to a higher bidder.
“When you’re in something, you do what feels right to you. And I don’t punish myself with ‘I wish I had done this differently’ or ‘Did I do too much?’” she said. “It’s what was comfortable for me at the time. I did what I did. He did what he did. And he was fine. The relationship thing had nothing to do with being public or not being public.”
One thing does seem clear: Lopez is a hopeless romantic who, despite her three marriages and other failed relationships, continues to believe in destiny. She is the common thread of her new movie and she also seems to be the common thread of her life, one that she has no intention of changing any time soon.
“You can’t live life and think that things are just mistakes: I screwed up there, I screwed up there. No, it’s all lessons,” she stated. “It is what you can extract from the situation that is going to help you grow and go to the next level to understand yourself, find yourself and be able to be at peace with your life, at peace with who you are.”
