Can Jennifer Lopez save the romantic comedy?

The film’s director, Kat Coiro, admires Lopez’s quest for perfection. “There is a choreography even in her performance,” she said. However, for the scene to work, Coiro asked him to repeat it several times to break that veneer. The result is real, or as real as Lopez allows himself to be.

“I had to remind myself that this movie was a safe place to let those feelings out,” said Lopez, sitting in front of the garlanded fireplace. “They are making fun of me, that hurts. My instinct was to act like it wasn’t.”

Lopez has spent decades trying to find that balance between what the public wants from her and what she is willing to give them. She still likes to do fan meetings after concerts. Coiro, for her part, was surprised by the time she was willing to dedicate to them.

“It’s so ubiquitous that sometimes it’s not given the credit it deserves,” the director said. “I think there is something of that in this movie.” When Kat Valdez “talks about never winning an award, I think it was a true-to-life moment,” Coiro continued. “She has a track record. She has fans like nobody else, and because of that high profile she is sometimes not seen in a certain way.”

Despite the barriers, public perception is something Lopez continues to struggle to understand.