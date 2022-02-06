Camila from Cornwall: That’s how it was when she copied Lady Di’s REVENGE dress | PHOTOS

The name of Cornish stretcher has been on everyone’s lips in recent hours, after Queen Elizabeth II made public her “sincere wish” for the Duchess to receive the title of “Queen consort” as soon as Prince Charles becomes king, a fact that has sparked controversy on social networks by those who fondly remember Lady Di, the first wife of the heir to the throne.

In addition to this, the differences between Lady Di and Camilla grew with the recent productions of “The Crown”, by Netflix, and “Spencer”, by director Pablo Larraín, because with the fictional stories that have Princess Diana as the protagonist, the rejection of the Duchess of Cornwall, who She was the mistress of Prince Charles and whom she married in 2005.

Since then, some say, the second wife of the Prince of Wales has devoted himself to recreate the style of Princess Dianawho in addition to his generosity and humanity, became one of the most important fashion icons of the 1980s and whose role continues to influence until this 2022.

Everyone wanted to dress just like the princess. (Photo: File)

Queen Elizabeth II: Celebrates 70 years on the throne of England

And although he has several memorable looks, such as his pink sweater with a pair of alpacas or the red one with a black sheep, without a doubt, the most remembered will always be a black dress above the knee known as “of revenge” which he wore the same night Prince Charles admitted to being unfaithful during their marriage. This precious garment was used years later by the same Camilla Parker in a very similar combination to that of the mother of William and Harry.

This was the day that Camilla joined the trend of the “revenge dress”

In 1994, the heir to the throne admitted on national television that he had been unfaithful to the mother of his two children and also described his marriage as a total “failure”. So, he also made reference to Camilla by noting her as a “really good friend” of hers; however, the scandal would come hours later, when his still wife broke all the rules of the Royal Family by using the dress of revenge

Well, after the interview, Lady Di attended a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in London with a black look. In addition, the garment she chose had an asymmetrical cut above the knee and a low neckline that left her shoulders bare; As a key piece, she added a choker of pearls, diamonds and a sapphire.

(Photo: @IndigoyAzul)

Due to the “boldness”, the princess was on everyone’s lips and over the years her outfit designed by Christina Stambolian received the name of “the dress of revenge” towards Prince Charles and of course, towards Stretcher. The latter, years later, would also arrive at the Ritz hotel in London with a dress very similar to that of the princess.

Due to the great resemblance between the outfits, with high-heeled shoes, black stockings, a black dress with the same type of sleeves and cut (although Camilla’s was longer), as well as a necklace of several rows of pearls, as well as the short hair, immediately attracted attention.

So the Duchess of Cornwall was accused of having tried to imitate princess Diana, fact that is nothing new, because on more than one occasion, the future queen consort has worn outfits, colors and accessories very similar to those that Lady Di wore in life.

(Photo: Special)

