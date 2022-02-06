Camila Cabello rejects Chris Evans: “He’s not my type”

Chris Evans He is considered one of the sexiest actors in the world. Few people would turn down going on a date with the actor who played Captain America. However, for Camila Hair The 40-year-old performer does not fit into his prototype of a man, or at least that is what he suggests after a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

A couple of years ago, the renowned Hollywood actor confessed that Camila Cabello was his platonic love and that he would like to have a date with her. It was in an interview on the Jimmy Fallon show. “Camila Cabello, one hundred percent. If I could take her to dinner I would be more than happy”Chris Evans said at the time.

“Not my kind of man”

However, it seems that this will not happen after a few words from Camila Hair with actress and TV host Ellen DeGeneres. In this talk, the Cuban artist responded to the statements made by the Captain America actor some time ago.

“He’s a very handsome guy. And I admire him”began by saying Camila Cabello, who settled the issue in this way: “But he’s not my kind of man”. A few words that have caused surprise to many fans of the actor, since they do not believe the singer’s statements rejecting Evans.