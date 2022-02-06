Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes walk their dog together

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted together again in Miami while walking their shared dog a few months after they announced their breakup.

Also read: Review of the movie ‘Cinderella’, with Camila Cabello

In a video, published by the portal TMZ, the three are seen in a park walking with the golden retriever named Tarzan, on a leash held by Mendes, 23, while the singer of Don’t Go Yet, 24, walked to the side.

Mendes wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, while Cabello wore a beige dress with her hair falling just above her shoulders.

The pop star couple announced their breakup in November 2021 through a joint post. “Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever,” the statement posted on Instagram read. “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future. Camila and Shawn.”

Mendes posted a video on Instagram at the end of the year, where he thanked his audience and said he was having a bit of trouble with social media following his split from Cabello.

“I’m having a bit of a struggle with social media right now and my relationship with it. But I have a lot of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on,” he said in the video.