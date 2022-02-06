Bungie’s crazy story of alliances and independence

After the purchase of Bethesda and Activision by Xbox, a new earthquake arrives in the world of video games: the integration of Bungie into the PlayStation family. What does this movement mean? We look at the origins of the creators of Halo and Destiny to better understand what happened and what to expect.

It is impossible to remember such a spectacular start to the year in terms of information as the one we are having in this 2022. Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced an agreement to buy Bungie for 3,600 million dollars. It is far from what Microsoft paid for Bethesda, and even more for Activision, but there is no doubt that it is a very important operation (with strong strategic elements) that contributes to changing the business organization chart in the world of video games a little more. The question is: what implications does this acquisition have for both the developers and the gaming community?

PlayStation has reported that there is no intention to alter the current structure of Bungie, and in fact they wanted to influence it by saying that will remain as an independent study, with multi-platform releases. Therefore, the objective of this alliance would be to establish a series of synergies, mainly focused on one of the studio’s greatest capabilities: games as a service and cross-platform development. Specifically, the Japanese giant highlights the ability of this developer to create incredible worlds that captivate millions of players. The truth is that it is not the first time that a video game company feels a crush on Bungie. Both Microsoft and Activision maintained a very strong bond years ago. The creation of licenses as important as the Halo Saga or the Destiny series started from these agreements, with a strong economic injection. In this way, it would not be unreasonable to think that from this agreement a new IP, and that’s why it’s a great time to review the history of this extraordinary company. Next, Bungie’s crazy trajectory in the world of video games…

Bungie Origins: Rise from Independence

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Bungie was born from scratch, with one person and no funds. alex seropian He was a young American looking for his first job, and it was very clear to him: he was going to create his own company. With a strong vocation for programming, he created his first video game when he was barely 20 years old. He was named gnop! (Pong backwards) and while it only earned him a few bucks, it was enough to boost his self-confidence and spawn other projects like Operation: Desert Storm and Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete. Both titles were self-funded and promoted by Seropian himself (he even made the cases for the games!).

Just over 5,000 copies were sold between the two titles, but it was already an important step. Specifically, Minotaur was something like the genesis of Bungie’s philosophy, making use of ancient modems for its multiplayer aspect. It was a considerable technical deployment for the time, and it was the work of Jason Jones, a programmer who would become Seropian’s great partner. Together they were taking small steps, but very accurate. One providing the technical support, the other doing the business. With the boom that Wolfenstein 3D meant, they considered creating something similar, and thus Pathways into Darkness was born, a first-person shooter that was the first great success of the newly formed company.

Marathon was a crucial shooter for the Bungie we know todayThis game was extremely important, since it not only gave Bungie wings to dare with a genre that would be very profitable in the future, but also allowed the company to have its own office in Washington. With the addition of Doug Zartman, which would become Public Relations, the company gained the teasing tone that it kept going forward. In this way, with a young studio and many available hours, the odyssey of producing an FPS began, in which they worked for six months in shifts of 14 hours a day (including holidays). If you imagine a small apartment with some young people drinking soft drinks and eating pizza without stopping, you will have an accurate image of what the company was in these early days.

Marathon was a pivotal shooter for the Bungie we know today. It had a groundbreaking control system for the time and its sequel (Marathon 2: Durandal) incorporated a cooperative play option, an aspect that we already know the company would adopt in the future as part of its philosophy. Exclusive to Mac platforms, it was a highly applauded game among its user community, to the point of comparing it to Doom. The game’s success encouraged Bungie to open up to the Windows platform and continue creating video games like Myth: The Fallen Lords, which spawned a strong community, another of the strong arms of the company, which would serve to continue leading strong steps in the industry. Bungie went from being a small project to becoming a serious business with growth potential.

Bungie maturity: agreements with Microsoft and Activision

We are at the turn of the century. Although it had recent successes, the still small company of just over a dozen employees was experiencing serious financial difficulties. It’s all due to a bug in the game Myth 2: Soulblighter, which cost them… almost a million dollars! What happened? Basically, the software’s uninstaller not only deleted the program, but also other files that were on the user’s PC. An unfortunate disaster. Bungie decided to ask for the return of the 200,000 games purchased so far and introduce the new version to avoid disappointment. But of course, this left them in a delicate situation. Due to the economic catastrophe they suffered, they sold a part of the company to Take-Two Interactivewhich would be in charge of making some money marketing Bungie’s historical catalog.

It was not enough… and this is when Xbox came to the rescue. After some meetings, Microsoft decided to buy Bungie to feed the launch catalog of its machine: the first Xbox. At that time, they had already been working for several years in the halo project, a complicated development in which the game went from belonging to the strategy genre (in isometric perspective and with the Myth engine) to acquire the third person and finally become a first person shooter. The development was quite chaotic. The employees moved to the Microsoft campus in Redmond and finished the title sleeping in the offices, cutting aspects such as the open world that was projected and even the online multiplayer along the way. Other aspects, however, turned out very well. For example, programmer Jason Jones did magic by successfully integrate console controllers into a shootersomething that at that time only Rare had achieved with Goldeneye 007.

The success of Halo: Combat Evolved was immense, with more than 6 million sales. The magnificent Halo 2 and Halo 3 continued the path, which filled the coffers of the Xbox division for several years. But Bungie wanted back the independence it was born with. Some movements like Halo: Wars saw them as a prostitution of the saga. So, once their financial position improved, they became an independent company again, albeit with Microsoft’s shareholding. It seemed like a smart move. Soon, they doubled their staff and moved into a studio twice the size, an old multiplex in Bellevue, which by the way is just a few meters from the Microsoft offices in Washington. The situation was like that of children who become independent, but who want to stay close to their parents’ house. Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach ended there, the last Bungie games for the license they created and that Microsoft would finally keep.

Microsoft decided to buy Bungie to feed the launch catalog of the first XboxAfter the collaboration with Microsoft, Bungie continued to look for partners and found Activision, a true video game giant (there was an approach with EA before that did not materialize). The objective? Very simple: ensure the economic viability of your ambitious projects, something that Bobby Kotick himself sentenced. As you know, Bungie does great things, but it takes a lot of money to do that. From that simple reason was born an agreement that lasted eight years and from which Destiny came out, a license with a roadmap marked by annual deliveries. Obviously it didn’t go that far, but we did have Destiny 2 and a bunch of expansions. Ultimately, Bungie and Activision decided to amicably part ways, due to not sharing a vision for the future of the franchise. Quite likely, the studio didn’t want to continue with such a fast pace of releases.

Fate: new independence

The big difference with respect to the break with Microsoft is that this time Bungie did not part with the license it had created. As of last 2019, the developer decided to self-publish Destiny, thus recovering the degree of independence of yesteryear. Interestingly, the same thing happened again as when they became independent from Microsoft: increased their staff and doubled their offices, expanding to a new studio in Amsterdam. The intention? Continue working on Destiny, while starting a new adventure in media other than video games.

Analyze the situation. Bungie again has a great ambition, although it needs a significant amount of funds. He wants to continue in videogames, but also meddle in new fields (surely the world of cinema and series). Which partner suits you? Sony Interactive Entertainment was raised as the great solution. The division has agreed to let the American studio remain as independent as they have always liked, while embracing the dream of becoming “a multimedia entertainment company”, as announced in their letter of alliance with the owner of PlayStation.

Specifically, the essence of the agreement is to point out all what bungie looks for: give rise to new worlds and universes, generate a valuable community of users and continue exploring the limits of video games to squeeze their full potential. all while are independent and publish on multiple platforms. Probably, this agreement is the one that comes closest to the ideal of the developer of all those that she has signed since her birth, because it allows her to preserve her DNA. They comment that Sony understands the priority that the community represents for them, while allowing the growth and hiring of new personnel.

Of course, we will have more Destiny, but more things are to be expected. A new license? More video games? Films? T.V. series? Would it be unreasonable to think of the resurrection of its mythical Marathon license? Anything is possible, because this agreement, let us not forget, leave creative freedom to Bungie. In this sense, it seems like an acquisition that has different characteristics than Xbox over Bethesda or Activision-Blizzard, but that’s another story… It will be interesting to see where this new association takes us in the future.