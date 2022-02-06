Bully fans are disappointed with the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

While Rockstar Games’ flagship franchise is Grand Theft Auto, it is undeniable that the company has other intellectual properties in its catalog that are much loved by the community. Unfortunately, many of them remain in a long lethargy and everything seems to indicate that they are far from returning with new installments.

This week, Rockstar Games surprised locals and strangers alike when it finally confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is in development. This, of course, excited fans of the franchise. However, there are those who did not receive the announcement with open arms and spoke out on social networks to demand the announcement of another title.

“Where is Bully 2?”, the community wants to see a new installment of the franchise

Much has been said about the development of a hypothetical second part of bully, game that allowed us to know the story of Jimmy Hopkins. Unfortunately, and despite recent rumors, the franchise remains in the freezer.

With the recent announcement of the development of Grand Theft Auto VIit seems difficult that Rockstar Games is working on bully 2. With this in mind, dozens of fans took to social media to express their disappointment and ask the company to consider developing a sequel to the controversial school game.

Not Bully 2 don’t care sadly https://t.co/eZAcZHANHG — James (@MPleasing72) February 4, 2022

me reading this realizing Bully 2 probably isn’t being worked on https://t.co/VHWuLZsu6S pic.twitter.com/esATJqZ8Vb — KaranshuIsMyCity (@CahRonShooM) February 4, 2022

So not Bully 2? https://t.co/7WexojRfmm pic.twitter.com/m1Gfrs8LUp — ❛ ⭐ KIRSTEN CANDELORE – VOICE ACTRESS ! (@lovejinkles) February 4, 2022

GTA 6 is cool and all but what we really need is Bully 2 — Joe🦢 (@PortugueseGeese) February 4, 2022

Just give me Bully 2. GTA is fun but they focus hard on the online and I don’t care about the online. rather have endless shit to do in SP. https://t.co/l1NLXk5lPp — Rick (@8BitRickk) February 4, 2022

Kind of sad that rockstar only seems to care about GTA nowadays. Give me bully 2. https://t.co/OtbQ3cMTsZ — Trav! s (@Travis8686) February 4, 2022

Screw gta 6 give me bully 2 or max Payne 4 or work on making RDO better for everyone who loves it. Give us what we really need a LA Noire sequel — Grognak The Destroyer (@GrognakSmash) February 4, 2022

anyways get to work on Bully 2 before you piss me off https://t.co/tyzBfNuiBy — 🜾 (@Seiolfur) February 4, 2022

Yes, the ad GTA VI It doesn’t necessarily mean that Rockstar Games doesn’t have other behind-the-scenes projects. Only time will tell if fans of bully and other franchises like manhunt you will be able to enjoy a new installment in the future.

Find out: GTA V already has a date on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; will have all these improvements

But tell us, would you like Rockstar Games to develop the sequel to bully? Does the announcement excite you? GTA VI? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to read more news related to bullywhile on this page you will find the latest news about the franchise Grand Theft Auto.

Related Video: The Story Behind Bully

Fountain