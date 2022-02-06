Bradley Cooper felt insecure when taking a role that was intended for Leo DiCaprio in “Nightmare Alley”

Guillermo del Toro, Oscar winner for “The Shape of Water” returned to theaters with “Nightmare Alley” (“The alley of lost souls” in Spanish), a film that brings together great actors such as Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Colette.

Although the production has been acclaimed, del Toro had to make some licenses to carry out its realization.

One of them was in the role of Stanton Carlisle, played by Cooper. Initially, the role was intended for Leonardo DiCaprio.

The “A Star Is Born” actor confessed that being DiCaprio’s “replacement” meant rekindling certain insecurities.

“‘Nightmare Alley’ was an interesting example of how insecure I am. I thought, ‘Oh, I guess I’m still the guy who wants to be in that group’ (of great actors), because I had no intention of acting in anything other than what I’ve been writing,” he told Variety.

“Leonardo DiCaprio got into a fight and Guillermo del Toro came to me. I still remember thinking, ‘Wow, the guys who don’t hire me, want to hire me?’ And then it was like, ‘Of course, I have to do it just because I was never allowed into that group.’. It was insecurity and ego“, he acknowledged.

Of his character, Bradley said, “Fortunately, it ended up being an amazing experience. And it was very interesting for me to play a character, Stanton Carlisle, who has clearly been traumatized as a child, He doesn’t have a parental basis, he doesn’t have a basis for love, intimacy, real connection, and he only survives on gratification and a desperate need to find out who he is.”

This film is a remake of the original production, released in 1947. The plot brings together a con artist (Cooper) and a psychiatrist (Blanchett) in order to con people for money.