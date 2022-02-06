Brad Pitt, accused of fraud for his solidarity houses in New Orleans

Actor Brad Pitt is one of the most caring celebrities in Hollywood, but his good intentions haven’t gone his way in recent years. The actor would be receiving a series of lawsuits against him due to the structural problems of the houses that the actor built together with his foundation “Make It Right” to help people affected by the passage of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Two years after the devastating hurricane, the actor wanted to help displaced people return home. For that reason, he planned to build 150 houses in the lower Ninth Ward district of New Orleans. The actor wanted these new homes to resist the passage of climatic phenomena that are very common in the area, to work with solar energy, and to be ecological. The houses would cost 150,000 dollars (133,194 euros), and would have sustainable and ecological materials, would have a clean water system, renewable energy and safe materials in case of storms.

Between 2008 and 2015, 106 of the 150 planned houses were built, but only six are currently in good conditionsince they did not have rain gutters, waterproof paint, overhangs, and everything necessary for the structure to resist the effects of the subtropical climate of the city and the heavy rains that constantly hit this city that is located below the level from the sea and is prone to floods, hurricanes and tornadoes.

The structural problems of the houses caused damage in just eight months of their construction, they presented water damage, which caused termite infestation, which weakened the wood and rotted it; In addition, the humidity caused the proliferation of mold on the pillars, walls and ceilings of the houses.

The actor started this project to help families who had lost their homes due to the hurricane, however, it became a real ordeal for those who moved into one of these houses. According to a study carried out by “The Conversation”, published by the tabloid “Daily Mail”, currently, the vast majority of houses are abandoned. Several of the owners of these houses have sued the Pitt foundation for the structural problems of the houses, since they have caused serious health problems to several people.

Despite the fact that Brad Pitt lent his image to the foundation from 2007 to 2018, that has not released him from responsibility for the lawsuits, although a large number of people defend the actor’s good deed, blaming the architects of the project and not Angelina Jolie’s ex. In fact, the actor donated more than 5 million dollars for the creation of this project, since his initial intention was for foundations and businessmen to finance these houses to donate to a person who has been left homeless. “This is an ‘adopt a house’ campaign (…) basically a $150,000 investment to help a family return homePitt said.