Best way to get shiny Pokémon in massive appearances of Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

We have received some interesting information related to one of the most prominent Switch titles. We are actually talking about legends Pokémon: Arceus and the shiny Pokémon.

The hunt for shiny Pokémon is for some of the franchise players one of the most important aspects of the titles. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus the most effective method is based on the massive appearances of Pokémon or packsthen we tell you more information.

How the hunt for shiny works by massive appearances in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The massive appearances they are a strange phenomenon whereby multiple Pokémon of the same species will appear in a certain place. These will appear randomly and can be seen indicated on the map. In the following image you can see a massive appearance of Gyarados:

In order to perform this method correctly, first we must find a mass apparition, for which it will be useful to enter and leave Villa Jubilee until the NPC present at the door warns us about it.

Notably only massive appearances of those Pokémon that we have registered in the PokéDex will be available, so the more we catch, the higher the chance of massive spawns. Below you can see the steps to follow once we find a massive appearance of a certain Pokémon:

The first step to follow is to move to the part of the map where the herd is located. Once there we must keep in the camp or base. This fact is very important so as not to lose a shiny if we manage to escape or run away. Once we have saved the game, we will go to the exact place where the massive appearance is located, to make it easier for us we can mark it with a beacon on the map. Upon arrival we will be able to observe 4 Pokémon of the protagonist species of the massive appearance. Next we must catch, fight or make the Pokémon present in the massive appearance flee if none of them is shiny. In this way they will be replaced by others, it should be noted that the probability that they are shiny is 1/158being able to increase by completing your PokéDex entry or having the iris charm. the mass appearance will last until approximately 10 or 12 Pokémon have been replaced. Taking this information into account, we can be presented with three situations, below we will tell you how to act in each of them:

1. We have managed to catch one or several shiny Pokémon with this Pokémon Legends method

If we have managed to catch one or more shinies, we can save the game after capturing it and return to Villa Jubileo to continue looking for more massive appearances of other Pokémon without any problem.

2. No Shiny Pokémon have appeared

It is usually the most common, if this is the case we must close the game without saving. In this way, when we open it again, we will appear in the camp where we had saved before heading to the massive appearance. Next we must return to Villa Jubileo without going back to the herd.

After meeting again at Villa Jubileo we’ll head back to the exitY the same massive appearance is likely to be present. We must go to her again and when you arrive save the game in the camp like we did on the first try.

After this we will go to her and We will try again to make any of the Pokémon present in it shinyif we have not succeeded in the second attempt either we will have to repeat the whole process one more time until we get it done, closing the game, going back to Jubilee Village, saving back to camp, and heading back to the pack.

3. We have seen a shiny Pokémon in the pack but it has escaped us

Although the Pokémon has escaped and fled we must be calm, since we can recover it by having saved in the camp before heading to the herd. Once it has escaped us we must close the game without saving.

Behind this we will reappear in the camp where we kept before going to the herd. Once there we must address the herd againNotably By not going through Villa Jubileo, the Pokémon present in the massive appearance will be the same, so the shiny will be among them again.

