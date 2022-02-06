Beijing Winter Olympics: Mexicans who will represent us

The Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022 They officially started on February 4. almost 3,000 athletes –from 91 countries that will compete in 109 disciplines– paraded during the opening ceremonywhere the representatives of the Mexican delegation.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

Although there are no medal aspirations for Mexico in this sports fair, the country has constantly been present at this great event.

The disciplines in which the Mexicans will compete are: Figure Skating, Cross Country Skiing and Alpine Skiing. Here we present them to you.

¡Discover!

The stars of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Reveal the complete list of players of the Mexican Tennis Open

Formula 1: Dates you cannot miss in the 2022 season

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mexicans in Beijing

Donovan Carrillo

The flag bearer of the Mexican delegation is this young man from Jalisco, who will live his first experience in a few Winter Olympic Games. He currently holds the title of national champion of figure skating and among his greatest achievements are his three qualifications for the final in the Four Continents Championship. They will participate February 7 at 7:30 pm, Central Mexico time.

Sarah Schleper

She is the most experienced Mexican delegationbecause these will be his sixths Games. Although he was born in Glenwood Spring, Colorado, this will be his second time wearing the colors of the Mexican flag in Alpine ski. Although he has not won Olympic medals in this sport, in 2005 he won first place in the Alpine Ski World Championships of Santa Catarina in 2005. The February 6 at 8:15 p.m.

Rudolph Dickson

Although he was born in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, he has lived practically all his life in Canada. This will be the second time that he represents the country in the sports fair. Among his greatest achievements is the fact that he was the first Mexican to win an international ski race, the Super-G in January 2015. The February 12 at 8:15 p.m.

Jonathan Soto

The Cross country ski will see the participation of the 27-year-old athlete, originally from Durango, who debuts in his first experience in a Winter Olympic Games. Most of his preparation has been developed in Minnesota, United States, where he has lived for several years. will participate on February 11 at 1:00 am.

You may also like: The uniforms of the Mexican team at the Winter Olympics

They are the ones who will represent Mexico in Beijing 2022.

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram