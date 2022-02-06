before they invited you to vote for the most handsome candidate, no longer

Mexico.- The president AMLO criticized that before they were invited to vote for the “gorgeous” candidates, but that’s overbecause it ensures that the interests of created groups are no longer defended.

On the morning of December 23, 2021 from the National Palace, AMLO celebrated the order of the Supreme Court to the INE of not postponing the revocation of the mandate, highlighting the need for the precedent to remain for the coming six-year terms.

The president stressed that in this way all presidents will have to submit to the will of the people, while criticized the power groups because they did what they wantedwhile the people were only used to obtain votes.

“They were used to them they did what they wanted up in the dome and the people did not count. They only used it to legitimize themselves in power and turned to see the people when they needed the votes, only then; and in media campaigns.

Likewise, AMLO criticized that these same groups used to invite the population to vote for the “beautiful” candidates through media campaigns, preventing them from being questioned with uncomfortable questions and with inappropriate interviews, which he assured that “it no longer works.”

“And vote for this one because look, he’s gorgeous, and look how he dresses, and don’t ask him any questions. And if you interview him, you give him the questions so he can learn them. And if he is going to speak, put some screens on him, a teleprompter there, and take care of him, protect him, don’t ask him uncomfortable questions, give him a hand, help him. Not anymore, that’s over, it doesn’t work anymore,” said AMLO.

In this sense, the president of Mexico celebrated the setback that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation gave to the INE, ordering it do not postpone the revocation of mandate scheduled for April 2022.

“I liked it a lot, we have to celebrate it, of the news that I consider good, I liked the Court’s resolution, so that the mandate revocation process goes ahead, although the litigation does not end either, but what happened yesterday was very important,” AMLO declared about the SCJN and the INE.

López Obrador assured that in the future new electoral advisers will come who will be uprightupright, democratic and authentic, making a difference with the current members of the INE Council, whom he has so often branded as conservative and corrupt.