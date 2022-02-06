Barcelona defeated Atlético Madrid 4-2: summary, goals and best plays of the match for LaLiga Santander

Soccer Football – LaLiga – FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid – Camp Nou, Barcelona, ​​Spain – February 6, 2022 Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez reacts after FC Barcelona’s second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea

In a match full of goals and emotions, Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 4-2 at the Camp Nou Stadium for date 23 of LaLiga Santander in Spain. With this, the ‘culés’ get into the Champions League zone. Check all the videos.

INCIDENTS

90′+6 End of the match! Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2.

68 ′ Dani Alves expelled for stomping against Carrasco.

58 ′ GOOOOOL of Atlético Madrid! Luis Suárez, with a header, against his former team.

Luis Suárez discounted at Atlético Madrid, who lost 4-2 to Barcelona for LaLiga Santander. (Video: ESPN).

49′ GOOOAAAL from Barcelona! It’s already hit! Dani Alves blew Oblak’s bow.

Dani Ales made it 4-1 in Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid for LaLiga Santander. (Video: ESPN).

The second half is played!

43′ GOOOAAAL from Barcelona! Ronald Araújo finished off and made it 3-1.

Ronald Araújo appeared in the rival area for the 3-1 in Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid for LaLiga Santander. (Video: ESPN).

21 ′ GOOOOOL of Barcelona! Now Gavi appeared with a header after a cross from Adama Traoré.

Gavi headed the 2-1 in Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid for LaLiga Santander. (Video: ESPN).

10 ′ GREAT GOAL from Barcelona! Amazing definition of Jordi Alba!

Jordi Alba made it 1-1 with a great goal in Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid for LaLiga Santander. (Video: ESPN).

08 ′ GOOOOOL of Atlético Madrid! Carrasco scored after a great assist from Luis Suárez.

Carrasco scored the 1-0 in Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid for LaLiga Santander. (Video: ESPN).

07′ Everyone respects their styles at the beginning. Barcelona controls and Atlético Madrid waits.

The game started!

CONFIRMED LINEUPS

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Of Jong, Pedri, Gavi; Traore, Torres.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso; DePaul, Koke, Carrasco, Lemar; Felix, Suarez.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION

Relegated Barcelona in the fight for the title aspires to improve their game, capitalize on it with wins and secure a place in next season’s Champions League. To do this, he aspires to maximize his recent signings: Dani Alvés, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under the orders of the new coach Xavi Hernández.

To ensure the presence of the new contracts, Xavi must decide on the continuity of Pablo Gavi Luuk de Jong. However, he will not be able to count on Eric García and the injured Ansu Fati, but he hopes to set up Menphis Depay as an alternative in the Barça team’s attack.

The team led by Diego Simeone has the same needs as Barcelona, ​​adding points and climbing the table after a poor run of results that undermined the team’s confidence. The reinforcements Daniel Wass and Reinildo Mandava await their opportunity in the ‘Colchonero’ eleven. The key piece of the ‘rojiblanco’ attack will be Luis Suárez who arrives inspired from his last call up to the Uruguayan team and the two consecutive wins in the South American Qualifiers.

At what time Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid play LIVE match for LaLiga Santander (Photo: Reuters)

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS OF BARCELONA VS ATLÉTICO MADRID

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Piqué, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Ferrán Torres, Luuk de Jong and Gavi.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Mario Hermoso; Carrasco, Koke, DePaul, Lemar; Joao Felix and Luis Suarez.

CHANNELS TO SEE BARCELONA VS ATLÉTICO MADRID

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Bolivia: ESPN, Star+

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Chile: Star+, ESPN

Colombia: ESPN, Star+

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Peru: ESPN, Star+

Paraguay: Star+, ESPN

Spain: Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2

United States: ESPN+

Uruguay: ESPN, Star+

Venezuela: ESPN, Star+

SCHEDULES OF BARCELONA VS ATLÉTICO MADRID

– Peru / 10:15 a.m.

– Costa Rica / 9:15 a.m.

– Honduras / 9:15 a.m.

– Guatemala / 9:15 a.m.

– El Salvador / 9:15 a.m.

– Mexico / 9:15 a.m.

– Panama / 11:15 a.m.

– United States (Miami) / 11:15 a.m.

– Colombia / 10:15 a.m.

– Ecuador / 10:15 a.m.

– Venezuela / 11:15 a.m.

– Bolivia / 11:15 a.m.

– Paraguay / 12:15 p.m.

– Uruguay / 12:15 p.m.

– Chile / 12:15 p.m.

– Argentina / 12:15 p.m.

– Brazil / 12:15 pm

– Spain / 4:15 p.m.

LAST MATCHES OF BARCELONA VS ATLÉTICO MADRID

10/02/21 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

05/08/21 Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid

11/21/20 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

06/30/20 Barcelona 2-2 Atletico Madrid

01/09/20 Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid

01/12/19 Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

04/06/19 Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid

11/24/18 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

03/04/18 Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid

10/14/17 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

02/26/17 Atletico Madrid 1 -2 Barcelona

02/07/17 Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid

02/01/17 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

09/21/16 Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid

04/13/16 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

