Barcelona defeated Atlético Madrid 4-2: summary, goals and best plays of the match for LaLiga Santander
In a match full of goals and emotions, Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 4-2 at the Camp Nou Stadium for date 23 of LaLiga Santander in Spain. With this, the ‘culés’ get into the Champions League zone. Check all the videos.
INCIDENTS
90′+6 End of the match! Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2.
68 ′ Dani Alves expelled for stomping against Carrasco.
58 ′ GOOOOOL of Atlético Madrid! Luis Suárez, with a header, against his former team.
49′ GOOOAAAL from Barcelona! It’s already hit! Dani Alves blew Oblak’s bow.
The second half is played!
43′ GOOOAAAL from Barcelona! Ronald Araújo finished off and made it 3-1.
21 ′ GOOOOOL of Barcelona! Now Gavi appeared with a header after a cross from Adama Traoré.
10 ′ GREAT GOAL from Barcelona! Amazing definition of Jordi Alba!
08 ′ GOOOOOL of Atlético Madrid! Carrasco scored after a great assist from Luis Suárez.
07′ Everyone respects their styles at the beginning. Barcelona controls and Atlético Madrid waits.
The game started!
CONFIRMED LINEUPS
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Of Jong, Pedri, Gavi; Traore, Torres.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso; DePaul, Koke, Carrasco, Lemar; Felix, Suarez.
PREVIOUS INFORMATION
Relegated Barcelona in the fight for the title aspires to improve their game, capitalize on it with wins and secure a place in next season’s Champions League. To do this, he aspires to maximize his recent signings: Dani Alvés, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under the orders of the new coach Xavi Hernández.
To ensure the presence of the new contracts, Xavi must decide on the continuity of Pablo Gavi Luuk de Jong. However, he will not be able to count on Eric García and the injured Ansu Fati, but he hopes to set up Menphis Depay as an alternative in the Barça team’s attack.
The team led by Diego Simeone has the same needs as Barcelona, adding points and climbing the table after a poor run of results that undermined the team’s confidence. The reinforcements Daniel Wass and Reinildo Mandava await their opportunity in the ‘Colchonero’ eleven. The key piece of the ‘rojiblanco’ attack will be Luis Suárez who arrives inspired from his last call up to the Uruguayan team and the two consecutive wins in the South American Qualifiers.
PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS OF BARCELONA VS ATLÉTICO MADRID
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Piqué, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Ferrán Torres, Luuk de Jong and Gavi.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Mario Hermoso; Carrasco, Koke, DePaul, Lemar; Joao Felix and Luis Suarez.
CHANNELS TO SEE BARCELONA VS ATLÉTICO MADRID
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: ESPN, Star+
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Chile: Star+, ESPN
Colombia: ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Peru: ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: Star+, ESPN
Spain: Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2
United States: ESPN+
Uruguay: ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: ESPN, Star+
SCHEDULES OF BARCELONA VS ATLÉTICO MADRID
– Peru / 10:15 a.m.
– Costa Rica / 9:15 a.m.
– Honduras / 9:15 a.m.
– Guatemala / 9:15 a.m.
– El Salvador / 9:15 a.m.
– Mexico / 9:15 a.m.
– Panama / 11:15 a.m.
– United States (Miami) / 11:15 a.m.
– Colombia / 10:15 a.m.
– Ecuador / 10:15 a.m.
– Venezuela / 11:15 a.m.
– Bolivia / 11:15 a.m.
– Paraguay / 12:15 p.m.
– Uruguay / 12:15 p.m.
– Chile / 12:15 p.m.
– Argentina / 12:15 p.m.
– Brazil / 12:15 pm
– Spain / 4:15 p.m.
LAST MATCHES OF BARCELONA VS ATLÉTICO MADRID
10/02/21 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
05/08/21 Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
11/21/20 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona
06/30/20 Barcelona 2-2 Atletico Madrid
01/09/20 Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid
01/12/19 Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona
04/06/19 Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid
11/24/18 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona
03/04/18 Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
10/14/17 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona
02/26/17 Atletico Madrid 1 -2 Barcelona
02/07/17 Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid
02/01/17 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona
09/21/16 Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid
04/13/16 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
