Barbie leads avalanche of films based on games and toys

Hollywood look for sources of inspiration, and commercial possibilities, anywhere. And toys, and even board games, are some that are explored by movie studios. The story has high and low moments, but mainly low: in 2015, in the head of the filmmaker Paul Feig (“Ghostbusters”) was hovering around the idea of ​​making a movie based on play-dohthat dough to make crafts, but the project was never heard of again.

“Dungeons and Dragons”, a popular role-playing game, had a movie in 2000 that did not have much success. And little happened in the late 1980s with “He Man” (1987), in which Dolph Lundgren played the incarnation of the popular toy He-Man. But American cinema does not give up.

After a bumpy ride, Mattelthe company that owns He-Man, recently announced the scheduled start of filming in July for a new version of “Masters of the Universe”with the actor Kyle Allen in the role of He-Man (the project, at some point, had Noah Centineo in the role). The film of the brothers Aaron and Adam Neeis a production between Netflix and Sony studios.

Mattel, which in 2018 revived its audiovisual production division, is currently focused on filming “Barbie”the first film with flesh and blood actors based on the successful line of dolls, after twenty years making popular animated films released directly to video and, recently, on streaming platforms. streaming. Greta Gerwigthe acclaimed director of films such as “Lady Bird” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019), directs the film written by herself with her partner, also a filmmaker Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”). With margot robbie in the main role, the plot of the film is kept under lock and key. It has only transpired that Ryan Gosling It will be Ken.

With projects in different stages, Mattel is working to bring other of its products to the cinema, such as Magic 8 Balls (for a horror franchise by the production company Blumhouse) and the Robots Rock Em Sock Em for a film starring Vin Diesel. In addition, Jason Bateman’s company is preparing a film about other Mattel dolls, Chatty Cathy Y betsy wetsy; and screenwriter Dan Mazer (“Borat”) prepares an action figure-centric story BigJim.

But the toy industry has another giant working on a variety of movies. Hasbro It already has a blockbuster franchise that shows no signs of disappearing: in 2023 the seventh volume of the saga will debut “Transformers”titled “Rise of the Beasts”with Anthony Ramos Y Dominic Fishback in the main roles. And another film is already being worked on for 2024.

It was in 2019, in any case, that Hasbro reactivated its audiovisual machinery with the purchase of the production company Entertainment One, the house of the popular Peppa Pig. One of the biggest projects of this stage is a film adaptation of “Dungeons and Dragons”starring Chris Pine, but little is currently known about it. A series for Netflix, directed by the director Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Red Notice”), sounds like a more concrete option.

Also working on an adaptation of the board game “Monopoly”with the box office comedian Kevin Hart. The film in development will be directed by Tim Story (“Tom and Jerry”) from a script by Andrew Niccol (“The Truman Show”). Finally, Jonathan Entwistle (creator of the series “The End of the F***ing World”) is preparing a new film in the franchise “Power Rangers” (the last one is from 2017).