Are you studying to become a doctor-surgeon at UNAM? So you can complete your studies in Europe

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) signed a agreement with the University of Córdoba (UCO)in Spain, so that the students of the Bachelor of Medical Surgeon of the Faculty of Medicine (FM) can obtain a double degree in Europe. Do you know what it consists of?











UNAM signed an agreement with the University of Córdoba.





According to the agreement, students will be able to expand their horizons towards Europe, either to continue their studies or to practice more easily in the old continent.

“The agreement basically consists of something unprecedented in which we had no precedent in the Faculty of Medicine and probably in no other school of Medicine, which is the double degree in the degree in Medical Surgeon. This means that the students who opt for it will be able to have a double degree: from the UNAM and from the UCO”, affirmed the director of the FM, Germán Fajardo Dolci.

In a statement, Fajardo Dolci announced that in May that academic entity will issue a call to participate in this project, the first of its kind in the Faculty.

The agreement allows them to collaborate at an academic, residency and work level in Spain and in the rest of the continent, since although the agreement is with the University of Córdoba, links are established in Europe, added the head of the Academic Mobility Unit and Interinstitutional Linkage (MAVI) of the FM, Melissa Islas Upegui.

Islas Upegui detailed that the students start the program when they enter the medical internship. At that time, the UNAM students go to the University of Córdoba and those from the latter come to the National University to do theirs. They spend a year in the other country, and when they enter social service they have to return to Mexico.

While they are in the medical internship, they will have to complete some subjects that could not be equated 100 percent in the other country, but they can take them online.

During social service in Mexico, UCO and FM students carry out a degree project that they carry out in Spain.

“With that, this project ends,” said the head of MAVI.

He stressed that for the FM this project means entering a select group of universities in the world that have this possibility of a double degree, which for various reasons that university entity had not been able to enter. This opens up a new field for students and more options for their future. It helps all the members of the Faculty to think how through these possibilities they can continue to grow and develop in the national, Spanish and European spheres.

Fajardo Dolci and Islas Upegui invited the fourth-year students of the Medical Surgeon degree to be attentive to the call next May and register; however, a selection committee will choose the students who can participate.

