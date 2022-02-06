Anne Hathaway is still the same as in “The devil wears fashion”

Anne Hathaway He showed his new look and this is very similar to the one he wore in the movie “The Devil Wears Fashion.” In its Instagram staff, the actress revealed his new look and his followers could not think of his iconic character who ends up loving fashion.

Fans consider the aforementioned film to be one of his best works and that is why they were very happy to see it this way. What most resembles the iconic look is the fringe with which Hathaway decided to appear, since it is practically the same one that she wore a few years ago.

The actress The 39-year-old modeled a long-sleeved floral mini dress by Valentino while giving support to the designer: “ThankYouForever @maisonvalentino,” she wrote in her caption.

The star also wore flirty bangs that made her resemble her character from Devil Wears PradaAndrea Sachs.

Clearly after this publication many people think that a sequel starring the Oscar winner is possible actress, and that this was trying to be a clue. Even many of her followers decided to compare current images with photos from the tape to account for the incredible resemblance, but at the moment it is not known if the interpreter’s intention was to excite her fans or just reuse her look.

The “Princess Diaries” alum showed off her slender figure with the designer’s threads, adding a pair of black tights over her endless legs.

The dress was cinched at the waist with a skinny pink-striped belt that had a buckle shaped like the brand’s logo.

A crisp white collar finished off the number, and Anne added a pair of tall, chunky black leather boots.