Angelina Jolie went shopping with her daughter Zahara: this is how the 17-year-old girl is today

A few months after the premiere of his last film Angelina Jolie He enjoys spending time with his children. And even though she has six, she makes time to spend with each one of them alone.

This is how she was recently seen with Zahara, the third of her three adopted children, who are the oldest. At just 17 years old, the young Ella has already shown a strong personality, to the point that her mother describes her as “the rock of the family.”

Zahara Jolie-Pitt was adopted by the couple of actors in 2005 in Ethiopia, and already has her own line of jewelry, which she launched in 2019. Together with one of the most famous jewelers in Hollywood, the daughter of Angelina Jolie designed the “Zahara Collection”.

The girl has similar tastes to her mother in terms of skin care, so they visited the Foxtail Salon in Los Angeles together, a renowned beauty salon, where they bought various cosmetic products. Their fans recorded and photographed them as they left the premises in Silver Lake, from where they left with several shopping bags.

The relaxed look of Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara to go shopping

Both wore a casual but careful look: the 46-year-old mother wore a beige overcoat type coat, with a belt to accentuate her slender silhouette. Beneath it was only black pants and comfortable flat sandals.

The daughter was even more sporty: white sneakers, ripped jeans at the knee and a light blue muscular shirt, warm only with a white cardigan. The most striking thing was her hairstyle: she had very long blue ombré box braids, which reached her waist.

Given the current times, both wore black masks as a prevention of the coronavirus. The teenager, who has already made her film debut with a cameo in Maleficent, and giving the voice of a character from Kung Fu Panda 3, is already good company for Angelina Jolie, by sharing her taste for fashion and shopping.