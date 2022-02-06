Angelina Jolie wants to protect her daughter from a very cruel world that she knows well

Since her birth 15 years ago, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has become one of the most famous girls in Hollywood. Shiloh’s enormous resemblance to her parents has positioned her as one of the most beautiful young women today. For this reason, the modeling industry has set its sights on her to make her the next supermodel.

Shiloh has always been under the gaze of the paparazzi, however, since her presentation on the red carpet of the movie “Eternals” the executives of the fashion industry have paid much more attention to her, and has already received several proposals to start his career on the catwalks.

Although Shiloh has grown up surrounded by photographers, fame and luxury, her mother, Angelina Jolie, wants to protect her from the difficulties that come with being famous. Angelina has shown to be very protective of her six children, but also recognizes that they must be able to make their own decisions. Angelina knows very well the cruelty of Hollywood and she is not willing for any of her children to go through an unpleasant moment because of the industry’s ignorance. For this reason, she has chosen to guide her daughter, while she tells her about her experiences in becoming a celebrity.

“Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders, but she’s not about to throw it to the wolves,” a source told Life & Style magazine. In addition, the informant also indicated that Shiloh has at least two offers to debut in the modeling world. However, the young woman did not want to rush into making a decision and has relied on her mother to orient herself in relation to the world of entertainment.

The actress is well aware of all the sacrifices that come with becoming a famous person, given that she began her artistic career when she was a teenager.. Also, the actress acknowledges that Shiloh has a lot of potential to become a model as she inherited the talent of her grandmother, Marcheline Bertrand, who was a successful model and actress in the 1970s. Fashion executives have not only been interested in Shiloh for her undoubted beauty, but for the naturalness in her style, since she does not follow any kind of trends when dressing as she wants, achieving a totally organic beauty that is not usual in such a “superficial” world.

Likewise, Brad Pitt is happy to see his daughter in public appearances with Angelina, and fully trusts his ex-wife to guide his little one.. “Brad doesn’t want her to grow up so fast, but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It has been a confidence boost for Shiloh, ”said a source close to the actor in an interview for the In Touch portal. However, Brad Pitt is concerned that the “Hollywood effect” affects her daughter, but he is willing to support her in any of her decisions, just as he has done since her birth.