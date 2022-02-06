Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and other celebrity couples with long courtships and short marriages | Photos | shows

Romantic relationships between celebrities have often been the envy of everyone because of how they show their bond on social networks and radiate happiness in each of their photographs. After several years of romance, some arrive at the altar and others decide to announce the end of their courtship, generating the sadness of their followers.

Just as there are marriages that have lasted many years, there are also those that ended in divorce after a few months of getting married. But we are not only talking about short-term unions, since there are also long courtships. On this occasion, we tell you which were those couples who had little time together and those who stayed a little longer.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

It was one of the most prominent couples in Hollywood. They had been married for two years when the actress filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences” and she denounced her husband for abuse. It was in September 2016 that the American decided to separate from the father of her children. However, they staged a tough legal battle for the custody of the children, after she claimed that she suffered domestic violence.

“I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on my recovery. Some have taken advantage of my silence and children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth. In fact, they are very brave and very strong young people,” said the film director in an interview with Vogue.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in a relationship for 12 years. Photo: AFP

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Perhaps it was one of the shortest marriages in recent years. The singer and the actor married in December 2018, but their breakup was not long in coming eight months after their union. After announcing their separation in August 2019, netizens speculated that the artists’ relationship would have come to an end due to alleged infidelity on the part of the Australian with Eiza González. However, the interpreter of “Wrecking ball” came out to deny such speculation. “I can admit a lot of things, but I refuse to accept that my marriage ended because of infidelity. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before and it’s still true, I love Liam and always will,” she wrote on his Twitter account.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced after 8 months of being married. Photo: AFP.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

It was one of the most attractive couples in the film world, both decided to get married in August 2015 when they had been dating for four years. The actors surprised their followers when they announced their divorce a few months after celebrating their third wedding anniversary. Despite having had a short marriage, both are good friends and they show it on social networks. In addition, the Friends actress revealed that she learned to transform the love of a couple into friendship.

“I have loved many people. And I love that even the cracks in those loves are still beautiful. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for each and every one of them,” he told People.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have a good friendly relationship after their divorce. Photo: AFP

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

The two Hollywood celebrities announced their separation on January 12 after 17 years of marriage. In fact, the couple was one of the strongest, since the actor always assured that he felt very lucky to have arrived at the altar with the love of his adolescence. After several days of his decision, the true reasons for the divorce between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet came to light.

A source close to the couple revealed to People that “a few years ago, Jason couldn’t find a job and now his career is sprouting. He wants to work as much as he can.” Instead, Lisa made a decision about her ex-husband’s goals. “Lisa has no interest in following her husband to every location she has to shoot. She likes to live in Los Angeles, “added the close friend.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonnet have divorced after 17 years of marriage. Photo: AFP

Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly

Actor Jim Carrey was married twice, the first was to Melissa Womer, from whom he separated in 1995 and had his only daughter. After that, he started dating Lauren Holly after filming Dumb and Dumber. The marriage of both had a short time, since they divorced less than nine months after being married. They alleged that they decided to end their union due to irreconcilable differences.