America vs. Atletico San Luis; Where to see the match? Here we tell you

After the break for FIFA dateLiga MX returns to action with Date 4 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament and the Águilas del America will star in one of the most interesting duels on Saturday.

The set of Santiago Solari will receive Atlético de San Luis on the field of the Azteca stadium, a meeting that will start at 7:00 p.m., Central Mexico time.

Potosinos will see the debut of their coach Andre Jardinewho has just won the Olympic gold with the Brazilian team, so that could help the team from Potosí to get out of the bottom of the general classification.

For its part, the azulcrema team is coming from difficult moments because they have not managed to start in the best way, since so far in the tournament they have not managed to add a single victory and are placed on step 14 with a pending match, totaling a draw and a loss.

Question that could take advantage of the box saint Louis to add your first points. The capital team will have the opportunity to change history and bring joy to their fans, as they now have all their reinforcements for the rest of the season.

Where to see the match?

The Águilas del América will receive Atlético San Luis, a meeting that will take place at 7:00 p.m., central Mexico time, on the field of the Azteca Stadium, a property that can receive 100% of the capacity. You can see the duel through the TUDN signal.

📅 When is it played? Saturday February 5

⏰ What time is it played? 7:00 p.m.

🏟 Where is it played? Aztec stadium

📺 Who transmits it? TUDN