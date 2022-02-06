Álvaro Fidalgo warns Santiago Solari and all of America with a harsh phrase

Álvaro Fidalgo stood up for his teammates from América after the defeat against Atlético de San Luis and launched a harsh sentence against Santiago Solari.

Neither Memo Ochoa, nor Henry Martin, Álvaro Fidalgo showed his face after the defeat of Club América against Atlético San Luis by 3-2 that ended up deepening the football crisis and Álvaro Fidalgo ended up showing his face for the team.

The Spanish soccer player, one of Santiago Solari’s protégés in the institution of The Eaglesdid not hesitate to appear in front of the microphones of the journalists in the mixed zone to make clear the position of the team and show the disappointment they feel.

However, he was also in charge of sending a message to his teammates and the Argentine strategist for the next games to prevent this situation from happening again and thus dream of the possibility of reversing the negative image in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

“There is not much to say, in the end you end up with a three-nil against at home that says there are many things to improve and many things to work on in the future, we can’t win with this attitude and we already saw itthere are two defeats in a row at the Azteca Stadium when we hadn’t lost for more than a year, so there’s a lot to improve and a lot to work on,” said the former Real Madrid player.

Finally, he warned: “It is true that there are three games, since I arrived here at the club I had not encountered this situation because since I had arrived in most of the games we were winning and it is a situation in which for me that is not normal , we must have a positive attitude and show that we are the America, what happened tonight after three to zero in the Azteca cannot happen again“.

Regarding the dialogue with Solari, he assured: “Of course we already talked at the end of the game, the coach spoke and we already know in which direction to go and what we have to do, but in the end it is not worth just saying it if we do not have to show it and we are aware of what to do.”