Al Ahly vs Monterrey: The 5 points for which Rayados failed in the Club World Cup

The Rayados de Monterrey consummated a resounding failure this Saturday in their brief passage through the Club World Cup, because they were eliminated from the first round after falling to the Al Ahly by the minimum difference at the Al-Nahyan Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Javier Aguirre He could not find the spaces so that his team could access the next round and in his full debut they left much to be desired. That is why in MARCA Claro we present you the 5 points for which Rayados failed in the Club World Cup.

The lack of rhythm compared to when they won the Concachampions

Undoubtedly, the Monterrey team was at a better level when they got the pass to the World Cup when they beat America in the Steel Giant. After the title, four months passed and the game of the Rayados diminished due to the fact that they had a vacation period.

Many selectees arrived late

Javier Aguirre could not have his team complete until the day before the game, this after all the selected ones arrived late. Rogelio Funes Mori, Luis Romo, Hctor Moreno, Jess Gallardo, Maximiliano Meza and Joel Campbell They were the ones who arrived late.

The bad moment that Rogelio Funes Mori is going through

The attacker is not going through the best of his moment, that was reflected from the games of the Mexican team, so Rayados he becomes fragile in attack if his scorer is not plugged in.

Absence of Csar Montes in defense

The Mexican defender could not make the trip to the United Arab Emirates for testing positive for Covid-19, that is why Vasco had to improvise with his absence in the lower zone of the team.

The changes do not perform as expected

At the time he was down on the scoreboard, the players who were on the bench were not the triggers that the team needed, so in the final part it became an inoperative team with few offensive resources.

