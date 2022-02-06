Al Ahly vs. Monterrey – Match Report – February 5, 2022

Rayados failed in its attempt to transcend in the Club World Cup by losing 1-0 against the Egyptian team Al Ahly, who arrived with various casualties due to their selected elements and some injured.

The team from Monterrey, which has one of the best squads in Mexican soccer, arrived as a favorite against the Egyptian team, but faced a rival who fought at all times, who took advantage of one of the several arrivals of real danger to take the victory and now they will face Palmeiras from Brazil in the semifinals.

This was the first time that Al Ahly defeated Rayados in a Club World Cup, after they had met in 2012 and 2013, but the Mexican team won.

At the start of the match, the Egyptian team had the opportunity to take the lead on the scoreboard, but goalkeeper Esteban Andrada was attentive when required.

Rayados gradually dominated the actions, rushed forward in search of taking advantage on the scoreboard and generated options through Maxi Meza and Rogelio Funes Mori, but the lack of forcefulness prevented them from taking the lead on the scoreboard.

Al Ahly was close to opening the scoring when Ali Maaloul came from the left side, from where he sent a cross and Mohamed Taher appeared in the area, who shot without scoring, but wasted the ball by sending the ball into Andrada’s hands.

Monterrey generated more disturbing arrivals, but it was still ineffective, while the rival had opportunities that they missed, so the board remained without movement.

Al Ahly did not lower his arms in the complementary part in search of taking advantage on the board and it was at 53 minutes when he scored 1-0 through Mohamed Hany, who took a powerful shot after a rebound by Esteban Andrada to send the ball to the networks.

Finding themselves down on the scoreboard, Monterrey reacted immediately and Maxi Meza came close to equalizing when he headed in the area, but goalkeeper Aly Lofty had a timely intervention to send the ball over the crossbar.

Coach Javier Aguirre sent Vincent Janssen and Jesús Gallardo onto the field in search of giving the team greater strength towards the attack, but the rival was attentive in the defensive sector to contain Rayados’ attempts.

Another element that was also sent to the field of play was Joel Campbell, but it did not pay off and although Rayados fought for the tie, everything was left in the attempt and in the end Al Ahly took the victory to advance to the semifinals.