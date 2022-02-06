Actors, plot and trailers of the new Netflix movie

Released on December 10, Don’t Look Up has seriously lured actors into one of Netflix’s biggest releases yet. With big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, comedy and disaster movies (a weird combination, I know) are having a double start.

First, the film will be released in theaters on December 10. Two weeks later, on Christmas Eve, the film will premiere on Netflix.

Who has been cast into it?

Jennifer Lawrence plays astronomer Kate Dibiaskya,

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Kate Dibiasky, professor of astronomy, Dr. Randall Mindyta.

Meryl Streep introduces the President of the United States,

Cate Blanchett plays Brie, the face daily rip,

Rob Morgan plays Dr. Clayt Oglethorpe,

Jonah Hill introduces the president’s son, Jason Orleans,

Ron Perlman plays Colonel Drask,

Timothée Chalamet plays Nicoa,

and many other well-established players.

Adam McKay, director and producer, says: “Honestly, I’m still completely shocked that we got all these megastars to agree to this initially. We originally submitted the script in early 2020. Jen Lawrence was the first one we dated and he was. Then Leo agreed, then Jonah and Meryl. At some point, my actor said that he was getting ridiculous.”

What is known about the plot?

Younger astronomers Kate Dibiaskya and Randall Mindy are not to be believed after discovering a comet that will end life as we know it. They need to start a national media campaign. trying to prevent the destruction of the earth.