Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is criticized for praising the Cuban regime in terms of environmental protection

Hollywood movie star Leonardo Dicapriopraised the environmental protection policies of Cuba’s totalitarian regime in a tweet applauding the designation of new protected areas to preserve hawksbill turtles and migratory birds.

“A new protected area in Cuba is home to critically endangered hawksbill sea turtles and trails for migratory birds. This latest conservation success brings Cuba to 28.5% protection of its marine continental shelf,” DiCaprio announced via Twitter.

Known off the big screen for his environmental commitmentthe renowned actor celebrated the ecological and environmentalist sensitivity of a regime that ignores the rights and freedoms of its citizens and tenaciously represses all activism in favor of them.

DiCaprio’s tweet, an actor who has visited Cuba on more than one occasion according to the BBCdid not go unnoticed by the community of tweeters from Cuban civil society, who rushed to answer the actor’s message, causing an avalanche of comments that tried to make him see the inconsistency of his words, in the case of a regime that preserves its natural wealth for exploit it for tourism, while denying its population the most elementary civic and political rights.

“SOS Cuba. There are minors in Cuba who are political prisoners and are receiving sentences of more than 10-20 years. Cuba is a dictatorship”, replied a user of the social network, using one of the labels that have had the most impact on Twitter in recent times.

“Oh darling! Wait, a second… #SOSCuba”, said another, attaching in her response images of the critical state of public services for Cubans, such as health, or the differences between the expectations of the population and the economic reality imposed by the Cuban dictatorship. .

“Once again Hollywood is determined to show how disconnected they are from reality,” said a young woman in a video released in English through the Tik Tok platform. Summarizing DiCaprio’s tweet, praising the Cuban regime’s policies, the young woman wondered “what about the Cuban government’s policies for its citizens?”

“Do you know that Cuba is a dictatorship that uses famous people like you to whitewash its image and cover up the injustices it commits, as in the case of the 11J protesters, many of whom were sentenced to sentences longer than their years of life, including children?” he asked.

“The seas that you are trying to protect are the graveyards of all those rafters who died trying to find freedom,” the young woman informed DiCaprio. “Wake up Leo!”, The activist told him at her farewell.

“Hmm… I don’t think they care that much about turtles. At the same time, I don’t think you know anything about Cuba… I’ll leave it there,” replied another Cuban user. “The turtles are safe while people die and children are imprisoned for wanting change,” said another.

“Too bad they don’t feel the same way about the 55 minors detained as political prisoners! This is happening in Cuba right now! Please help us stop the normalization of violence against minors in Cuba #SOSCuba”, replied a third.

“Leo, you taught us about the power of information in #DontLookUp and I implore you to pay attention to what is happening in Cuba, and notice that it is a dictatorship that has the highest number of political prisoners incarcerated in the Western Hemisphere (955 people) and it has the worst freedom of the press on the continent,” added one Internet user.

“Dear @LeoDiCaprio. I really understand your support for the turtle, but while the Cuban regime protects the turtles, at the same time they have more than 900 people in prison for the recent protests on July 11, 2021. More than 30 of them are minors. The Cuban people are dying,” another told him.