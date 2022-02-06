“A nightmare from the start”

channing tatum He has become one of the main claims of Hollywood after having met expectations in big productions like ‘Magic Mike’. However, like so many others, he has also had to work on other films that have not been to his liking or that of his fans.

In a recent interview, the American actor wanted to tell what his worst experience on the big screen was, which went wrong from the beginning of the recordings. Is about ‘Jupiter Fate’, which hit theaters in 2015 as a movie destined to be a blockbuster. Directed by the wachowski sisters, who shone with ‘Matrix’, and with the participation of other great stars such as Mila Kunis Y Eddie Redmayneended up disappointing the cast and the public.

A movie they were exhausted by

Tatum played Caine, a genetically engineered ex-military man who travels to Earth to find Jupiter, a woman born under the night sky destined for great things. A plot for which they invested 176 million dollars and that since the filming they saw how it was declining.

“I did four movies in a row with no free time. I wasn’t as good as I wanted to be in those last two movies because I had no energy”, Channing Tatum began by pointing out, who ended up exhausted: “’Jupiter’s destiny’ It was a nightmare from the moment I got involved”.

But, Tatum was not the only one who ended up exhausted, but the same thing happened to his co-stars. “It was a procedural film. We all kicked ass for seven months, breaking our backs. It was something very hard“, has added.