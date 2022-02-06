Super Bowl LVI is getting closer and closer Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known in the music industry as Eminem, is one of the artists commissioned to enliven the Halftime Show of the duel between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

For this 2022, Pepsi and the NFL bet on rap and hip-hop, so Eminem will be joined by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige on stage. Next, five things you probably didn’t know about the artist.

5 things you probably didn’t know about Eminem

His rocky relationship with Kim Anne Scott

Eminem and Kim Anne Scott – formerly Kim Mathers – had one of the most toxic relationships the entertainment industry has seen. The famous SlimShady met Kimberly during her teens and It wasn’t long before they had their first and only daughter together: Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, who was born in 1995.

The couple married in 1999, however, by 2001 they were divorced. Subsequently They remarried in 2006 and after three months a new divorce came. kim lost custody of his daughter for drug possession, even if Eminem was also an addict back then.

Since then, Eminem has said that he does not plan to get married or have children ever again. In addition to Hailie, in 2000, The rapper adopted his niece, Alaina Scott, because her mother, Dawn, was dealing with drugs. He has also taken charge of Stevie Laine – formerly Whitney Scott Mathers – who is the biological daughter of Kim and her ex-partner, Eric Hartter, with whom he had a relationship after splitting from Eminem in 2001.

Guilty of the failure of MGK in rap

Machine Gun Kelly is one of the names that sound the most in the current panorama of alternative music. Before collaborating with Travis Barker and winning awards in the “Alternative Rock” categories, MGK was performing as a rapper, however, he did not have the success he expected in the genre.

According to the future husband of Megan Fox, the culprit for his rap failure was Eminem, who banned him from Shade 45 and other rap radio stations. The fight between the two celebrities began after Kells made inappropriate comments about Hailie Jade, daughter of Marshall.

After being banned from Shade 45, Kelly threw ‘Rap Devil‘, the antithesis of ‘Rap God‘, where he criticizes Eminem for his beard, his age and for having banned him from the aforementioned station. Subsequently, MGK he abandoned the genre.

His friendship with Elton John

The music industry is full of completely unexpected friendships. A clear example of this is the friendly relationship that exists between Elton John and Eminem.

During his recovery from drugs, The rapper claimed that Elton called him once a week to see how his rehab was progressing. When Elton and his partner managed to get married through the civil, Eminem sent them two diamond penis rings to celebrate their union.

The first rapper to win an Oscar

The movie ‘8 Mile‘ it earned Eminem an Oscar award in 2003 for the song ‘lose yourself‘, becoming himThe first rap song to win an Academy Award. At the time, Eminem didn’t expect to win, so he skipped the ceremony and opted to spend the night with his daughter.

In 2020, Eminem gave a completely unexpected performance at the 92nd Academy Awards, charging that performance that had been owed more than 15 years ago.

He sold his first house because of the fans

When Eminem started to have success, His first big purchase was a house of his own. Regrettably,the rapper had to sell it almost immediately because of certain fans. According to Marshall, there was a time when his followers jumped over his property fence, jumped into his pool, and walked up to and parked in his driveway all the time.

