Finally, after a long wait we already have the first bank holiday of the year, the majority of Mexicans are going to enjoy this February 7th the mandatory day of rest marked by law and if you do not feel like leaving home Netflix it has great options.

We know that there are those who enjoy great adventures, taking risks, the outdoors and action, but only on the screen while they are comfortable and safe at home, that’s why we recommend these action movies to cross the bridge.

5 action movies on Netflix to marathon this bridge

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot star in the most expensive movie in Netflix history. The story takes you on the adventures of treasure hunters and police officers who are on a chase around the world in search of 3 valuable pieces that belonged to Cleopatra.

If you are not such a fan of superheroes as Captain America, Venom is perfect for you, it is one of the most popular Marvel antiheroes and where Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock, a renowned journalist gets into serious trouble with a important businessman who ruined his career and when he tries to recover it, he runs into the symbiote.

An action-packed film, 6 people from different corners of the world are chosen for their unique abilities and come together with the sole desire to erase their past in order to change the future. There are spectacular and high-speed car chases, lots of explosions and wholesale shooting.

Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal arrive with this action-packed production where 5 special forces veterans arrived in South America. They have always worked for their country and for the first time in their careers they will go on a mission on their own to get the reward they deserve.

A movie classic, Jean Reno and Natalie Portman make a peculiar duo. A 12-year-old girl who just lost her entire family, murdered by Stansfield and her men, a ruthless corrupt anti-drug agent, and finds refuge in Leon, a neighbor who turns out to be a hit man.