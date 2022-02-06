10 romantic movies you should watch this Valentine’s Day

The cinematic experience is still hard to beat. Movies continue to showcase humanity with epic stories that collectively unite audiences. Each film genre has its own pros and cons, but there’s a perennial quality to emotional love stories that explains why romantic movies have never gone out of style. There are more forgiving examples of love stories on film, such as romantic comedies, but the genre has nuanced itself and found ways to celebrate all kinds of love.

These two vulnerable individuals bare their souls to each other, which makes the film such a successful celebration of the small details that make the individuals who they are. A natural script, thought-provoking dialogue and natural chemistry make whatif be much more powerful than it deserves.

7 Set It Up rejuvenates classic rom-com conventions with modern energy

Romantic comedies dominated movie theaters during the ’90s, but have become a lost art following the rise of superhero movies and interconnected film franchises. Fortunately, Netflix has become a decent home for rom-coms that take on a more nostalgic tone, but still want to take these stories to compelling places. Set It Up fosters an unexpected love connection between two workaholic assistants, played by Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell. set-it Up it’s about these assistants’ attempt to lighten their workload by setting up their bosses; however, little by little they end up in their own love story as they enter each other’s orbit.

6 Bridesmaids Is As Interested In Lasting Female Friendship As True Love

bridesmaids is one of the greatest comedies of the last decade. It has been instrumental in making names like Melissa McCarthy’s become permanent fixtures on comedy. bridesmaids takes a critical look at standard rom-coms through the jaded, honest perspective of Kristen Wiig’s Annie. bridesmaids It features a genuine romance for Annie that connects, but the film is equally concerned with the importance of female friendships, and is careful not to prioritize romantic fulfillment over the bonds of true friendship. Screenwriters Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo take this premise even further with their next film, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

5 Sleeping With Other People Wears His Trauma On His Sleeve

Movie romances often ask their characters to accept or overlook their partner’s flaws, sometimes in a way that accentuates the exaggerated gender stereotypes of rom-coms, but isn’t really realistic or healthy.

sleeping with others Leslye Hedland’s People is a very important film because it offers a sobering look at unhealthy relationships, codependency and sexual addiction. However, against all odds, she manages to turn into a sweet romantic comedy. This endearing change of tone is also reflected in the film’s leads, played by Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie, who brilliantly move between the dysfunctional and the romantic.

4 The Big Sick Meets A Heartwarming Modern Love Story In Real Life

Written by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon and based on their own offbeat true love story, The Big Sick is an outstanding romance of the last ten years. Kumail and Emily’s love story begins in a traditional way, but life takes several twists to their plans, with both the disapproval of Kumail’s traditional Muslim parents and the coma Emily suddenly slips into. An incredible story about acceptance, faith and independence, The Big Sick it’s equal parts sweet and emotionally devastating. It’s the perfect modern romance for audiences who want something upbeat, but don’t shy away from life’s unexpected realities.

3 Crazy Rich Asians is a groundbreaking romance that fights for proper representation

Romantic comedies aim to connect with all audiences, but there’s a deep-seated problem in Hollywood, where predominantly white casts are the norm. Crazy Rich Asians attempts to dismantle this cultural hierarchy with a progressive romantic comedy starring a cast primarily of Chinese descent. The eccentricities of this love story are easy to understand for audiences of any background, but it’s also a pivotal film when it comes to representation. It’s unclear if the film’s long-awaited sequels will ever materialize, but Crazy Rich Asians it is still a solo film that effectively accomplishes what it sets out to do.

2 The Kissing Booth Presents A Struggling Teen Romance In A Believable Light

The Kissing Booth is one of Netflix’s biggest hits in the romance genre. The film stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney, and tells a story very close to that of a girl who falls in love with her high school troublemaker, but jeopardizes her relationship with her best friend, who turns out to be the brother of his new love. Much of the success of The Kissing Booth it has to do with Joey King’s phenomenal performance and the depth he brings to his character. The success of the film has spawned an entire trilogy of Kissing films. booth on Netflix.

1 Valentine’s Day breaks out romance in all its shapes and sizes

Garry Marshall has established a prolific career as a filmmaker and innovator in the comedy genre. Some of the director’s latest films are anthology films that tell a series of interconnected stories as a way of emphasizing the human connection associated with holidays like New Year’s Eve, Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day It’s not a high-art movie, but it’s a very easy-to-watch holiday movie that is able to offer something for everyone due to its frenetic pace and diverse cast, including actors like Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, and Taylor Swift.