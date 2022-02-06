◉ RESULTS | TODAY’s Cauca Lottery, Saturday, February 5: Winning Numbers Draw 2388

The Cauca Lottery plays TODAY, Saturday, February 5, its Draw No. 2388. The results have already been announced throughout Colombia. Follow the transmission LIVE and ONLINE and find out the winning numbers, the prizes and the complete tickets.

DRAW ENDED! The result of the Grand Prize of TODAY was: 5141 series 193.

From the 23.00 Colombian hours will start the Draw No. 2388 of the Cauca Lottery.

This Colombian Lottery game has a maximum prize of 4,444 million pesos, which is the biggest prize awarded by this draw. In addition, there are different lower amounts for those who match some numbers but not all.

This draw is held every Saturday routinely starting at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time. You can always find the results HERE.

Cauca Lottery | Results HERE for TODAY Saturday February 5 in Draw No. 2388

The result of the Grand Prize of TODAY was: 5141 series 193

What time does the Cauca Lottery start TODAY, Saturday, February 5? | Live broadcast

The Cauca Lottery is drawn from 11:00 p.m. Colombian time and can be SEEN LIVE and ONLINE at Channel ONE (CLICK HERE).

List of prizes and dry millionaires of the Lottery of Cauca TODAY, Saturday, February 5

This is the draw schedule for the Cauca Lottery in Colombia

