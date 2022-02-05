Zendaya and Tom Holland take another step in their relationship and move in together

Little else is known about the relationship between Zendaya and Tom Holland, apart from the fact that it began on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since their relationship became known, the couple has remained very discreet, but little by little they are being seen in public. The couple has created great expectation on social networks and have already positioned themselves as one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood.

It seems that the couple is also very serious. A few days ago some media claimed that the actress would have met Holland’s parents. In addition, international media such as Mirror, point out that the couple has acquired a house in Richmond, in the southwest of London, hometown of Tom Holland.

The couple has bought a mansion for 4 million euros

It is a spectacular mansion valued at 4 million dollars, located very close to the residences of Angelina Jolie, Mick Jagger, Tom Hardy and other Hollywood bigwigs.

In addition, according to what said media has learned, the couple will invest an additional $335,000 in it, since they want to build a gym, a movie theater and a living room made to measure in it. A close source told Mirror that Tom is also looking for “high-tech” security and even wants to install a steel door.

Zendaya and Holland on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home Instagram / tomholland2013

“They are delighted with the property and their first house together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be London, where Tom grew up. Everyone is excited for them,” the source said.

Currently, both are in one of the best moments of their professional life, with the recent premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In addition, the broadcast of the second season of euphoria, the teen series starring Zendaya with the character of Rue, is underway on HBO Max.