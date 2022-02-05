Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland take a very important step in their relationship

That real love can be found in the work environment is possibleTell that to the Hollywood stars! There are many couples who have built a beautiful story after working hand in hand in a production, it was the notorious case of the marriage of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, that of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and who monopolizes the flashes of the paparazzi currently are …Zendaya and Tom Holland! They met in 2016 but it was not until December 2021 that they confirmed their relationship on social networks with a tender photograph. Now, with the beginning of the new year full of professional successes, have wanted to go a step further with a view to a very promising future, Guess what it can be about?







– Zendaya’s spectacular tribute to Linda Evangelista, the ‘top’ that we may not see again

Between boom of marriage proposals, weddings and surprise pregnancies, the duo that stars in the latest installment of Spider-Man: No Way Home, they are an example of improvement, effort but also of style and commitment. The great and recent news that has revolutionized your fans has nothing to do with the arrival of a new member of the family or a very expensive engagement ring, ready for the bombshell? As confirmed by various international media, they are going to live together in a beautiful house southwest of London, in Richmond, the 25-year-old actor’s birthplace.







– The year of Zendaya: the unstoppable career of the actress who adores Spanish designers

Your new love nest will be a impressive six-bedroom mansion valued at more than four million dollars, located in one of the most luxurious enclaves in the country, hence its prestige. And like any new Generation ‘Z’ approved home, it too will go through a long and exhaustive sheet metal and paint process of more than 335 thousand dollars according to the British media. A complete reform in which Zendaya and Tom will add a gym, a cinema room to enjoy with friends and a large living room with a lot of character. But that’s not all, in addition to hiring a good high-tech security team, they want to install a steel door at the entrance! Perhaps in a couple of months we can find out what the house of your dreams is like, how do you imagine it?